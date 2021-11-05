Surat-Based Alliance Group Gifts Electric Scooters to Employees on Occasion of Diwali

Surat-based Alliance Group which runs a business of embroidery machines has gifted its employees electric scooters on the occasion of Diwali. The company has gifted what appears to be Okinawa PraisePro electric scooters priced at Rs 76,848 (ex-showroom).

Speaking to agencies, the company’s director Subhash Dawar, said that the move was in view of the increasing fuel prices and other factors. He continued to state that the issue not only remains with media headlines but has also affected the financial stand of the company. The move is aimed at saving the expenditure on fuel and also allowing the company to contribute towards environmental protection.

Subhash Dawar’s son Chirag Dawar, who looks after the business, said that the company has gifted as many as 35 of its employees’ electric scooters as a Diwali gift.

The sale of electric vehicles is picking up in India. In Delhi, the count of such vehicles surpassed the total number of registrations of CNG and hybrid-fuel vehicles in the city in recent months, officials said on Sunday. In the period of July to September, electric vehicles accounted for seven per cent of the total number of vehicles registered with the Delhi government’s transport department, while CNG vehicles accounted for six per cent, official figures showed.

Over 1.5 lakh vehicles were registered in the said period, including 7,869 electric vehicles, 6,857 CNG vehicles, 7,257 vehicles driven on both CNG and petrol, and 93,091 vehicles driven on petrol or diesel. “We are witnessing good results of our electric vehicle policy and the adoption of such vehicles is gaining pace. We are committed to realising the dream of making Delhi the country’s electric vehicle capital, according to the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

The registration of electric vehicles started in Delhi with the city government launching its electric vehicle policy in August 2020. The share of electric vehicles in the total number of vehicle registrations since then has increased from over one per cent to seven per cent now. Electric rickshaws and two-wheelers form the bulk of the battery-operated vehicles registered but the numbers of electric cars and buses are also steadily rising, a senior officer of the transport department said.

