Survey Suggests Automakers Not Fully Ready For Digitisation of Sales Operations

A survey by Ipsos has shown that the automakers in the passenger cars segment are not 100 per cent digitally-ready and consumers are not being given the attentiveness in the digital experience, in comparison to the brick and mortar showrooms.

There is a lack of agility and responsiveness, said the Ipsos report. "Our Mystery Shopping study shows the automotive industry is not 100 per cent geared for providing a glitch-free car buying experience, in the digital world. In normal times, marketers could've ignored it or brushed it aside, but during the pandemic, what automakers need to understand is that every customer who is scouting for information online, is a serious car buyer, and marketers need to show agility and have systems, processes and people that are efficient and nimble," says Sonul Verdia, Country Service Line Leader, Ipsos Customer Experience, India.

The study shows that only every 1 in 2 customers were contacted, only 30 per cent were contacted within two hours of the query and only 1 in 2 customers received a follow-up call.

Also Watch:

Further, 2 in 3 customers were offered a test drive, 2 in 3 were offered 'home test drive' and 1 in 3 customers were asked to visit the showroom for the test drive, while only 22 per cent customers experienced dealers offering digital mode of vehicle purchase.

"With the pandemic still raging, due to the ease of the browse and click option, it is imperative for automakers to deliver across consumer touchpoints," added Verdia.