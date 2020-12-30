SUV in Kanpur Fined Rs 2,000 for Displaying Caste Identity, First Case in UP After Order Was Issued

In what is probably the first case of action against displaying caste identity on the windscreens and number plates of four and two-wheelers in Uttar Pradesh, a man in Kanpur was issued a challan for writing 'Kushwaha' and 'Akhil Bharatiya Maurya Mahasabha' on his SUV.

According to inspector Kotwali, Sanjiv Kant Mishra, "We issued a challan, the first in the city, to an SUV owner which had 'Kushwaha' and 'Akhil Bharatiya Maurya Mahasabha' painted on its rear windscreen. The vehicle, bearing registration number of Kanpur, belongs to one Anil Kumar. We have also fined the SUV owner for Rs 2000."

With caste politics having gained firm roots in Uttar Pradesh, it has become a fashion to display caste names on windscreens or number plates of vehicles across the state.

Last week, an order in this regard was issued to all regional transport offices (RTOs) by an additional transport commissioner stating that action should be taken against all such vehicle owners.

The order was issued by the transport department after instructions received from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The PMO had taken cognizance of the matter after a Maharashtra-based teacher -- Harshal Prabhu -- wrote a letter opposing this culture.

Prabhu had sent a complaint to the PMO's integrated system designed for redressal of grievances. He had mentioned that highlighting caste on vehicles was a threat to the social fabric.

Taking note of the complaint, the PMO officials had instructed the state government after which the latter launched such an initiative.