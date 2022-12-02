SUVs Launching in December 2022 in India, All You Need to Know

The current Indian automobile market seems to be dominated by SUVs (sport utility vehicles) as more and more manufacturers add new entry-level and compact SUVs to their line-ups. Now, with the growing preference for the segment, several auto manufacturers are set to roll out new SUVs this December. From Mercedes-Benz, and BMW to Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, carmakers are gearing up to introduce new vehicles in the competitive SUV market. Check out some of those upcoming SUVs below:

Mercedes-Benz GLB

Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz will be introducing its GLB SUV in December. The seven-seater car will be offered in three variants in India. These include the entry-level GLB 200, mid-spec GLB 220d, and top variant GLB 220d 4Matic. The vehicles will be loaded with features like a dual 10.25-inch infotainment layout, sliding second-row seats, and a panoramic sunroof among others. Under the hood, the petrol variant will have a 1.3-litre turbo engine that will churn out 163 bhp of power. The 2.0-litre diesel engine in the other variants will muscle up 190 bhp of power.

BMW XM

BMW is also set to launch its XM SUV in December. The SUV will be powered by a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain, tuned to churn out a max power of 653 hp and 800 Nm of torque. The engine will be mated with an 8-speed automatic gearbox that transmits the power to all the four wheels. The vehicle will get BMW’s iDrive system with a range of driver assistance systems.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG

Maruti Suzuki is also aiming to roll out the Grand Vitara CNG next month. The car is expected to be the first SUV from Maruti Suzuki that runs on CNG. It is expected to get a 1.5-litre K15C, four-cylinder engine with the power and torque output of 103 hp and 136 Nm respectively. The Grand Vitara will get a 5-speed manual gearbox and will offer fuel economy similar to that of the Toyota Hyryder.

Toyota Hyryder CNG

Toyota Hyryder’s CNG variant will also make its entry into the market next month. The car will be made available in two variants namely S and G. It will come powered by Maruti Suzuki’s 1.5-litre K15C engine. The power output is expected to be 103 hp and 136 Nm in petrol mode and 88 hp and 121.5 Nm in CNG mode.

Mercedes-Benz EQB

Mercedes-Benz will be introducing its electric SUV, the EQB, in December. The SUV shares its architecture with the GLB and is offered in multiple variants in the international market. These include a dual-motor variant in 300 4Matic guise with an output of 228 hp and 390 Nm and a higher spec variant dual-motor in a 350 4Matic guise with 292 hp and 520 Nm. In India, however, Mercedes-Benz will introduce only the lower spec 300 4Matic guise.

