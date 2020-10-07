Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street Launched with Bluetooth Connectivity at Rs 77,700 in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India will now be offering Bluetooth features on their 125cc scooters in India, with the newly introduced Burgman Street and Access 125 variants. These scooters will come with what Suzuki is calling as ‘Suzuki Ride Connect’ technology which is basically a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster. The price of the scooters with this cluster is as follows:

(All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)

Suzuki Burgman Street – Rs 84,500

Suzuki Access 125 (with disc brakes) – Rs 78,600

Suzuki Access 125 (with drum brakes) – Rs 77,700

Along with the introduction of this feature, both the scooters have been introduced with new colour options as well. Additionally, the Access 125 has been given new LED position headlamps too.

The Suzuki Ride Connect feature works through the digital instrument cluster which pairs to the user’s smartphone via Bluetooth, to the Suzuki Ride Connect App. Currently, the app is only available for Android users. Suzuki says that the app will be made available for the Apple ecosystem in the future.

Once connected, the user will have access to several features, with the information being shown the instrument cluster itself. The features include turn-by-turn navigation, estimated time of arrival (ETA), SMS/WhatsApp alert, Caller ID for incoming calls and missed call alerts and will also showcase the battery level of the phone that it is connected to.

Through the smartphone app, users can also set a top-speed reminder for the scooter. If the vehicle goes over that speed, there will be an alert that will pop up on the digital console.

Lastly, the app will also allow users to have access to the last parked location of the scooter and will be able to share real-time trip-information with others as well.