Suzuki Access 125 BS-VI Launched in India at Rs 64,800

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), has launched the BS-6 compliant version of Access 125 in Standard as well as Special variant. The standard variant of All-New Suzuki Access 125 BS-6 compliant version has options of Alloy Drum Brake, Alloy Disc Brake and Steel Drum Brake and will start at Rs 64,800. The scooter will be available in five colours schemes namely – Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue No. 2, Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No. 2, Pearl Mirage White, Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey. Whereas the Special Edition (SE) variant is available in Alloy Disc Brake and Alloy Drum Brake and offers four colour options, which are Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red, Metallic Dark Greenish Blue, Metallic Matte Black and Pearl Mirage White.

Speaking on the development, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We have entered a new era of Suzuki Motorcycle India with the launch of our first BS-6 compliant product, the all-new Suzuki Access 125. We are proud to introduce the new family scooter ahead of the regulatory timeline and continue to work toward aligning our product portfolio with the new emission norms. Suzuki Access 125 is a major contributor to SMIPL’s growth story and has received an overwhelming response from our customers. We believe that with the launch of All-New Suzuki Access 125 BS-6 compliant version, we will continue to meet and exceed our customers' expectations.”

The new Access 125 BS-6 will come with new features including Eco Assist illumination in digital meter, Fuel Injection engine, External fuel re-filling lid and super bright LED headlamp. Powered by Suzuki Eco Performance Technology, the updated BS6 engine will deliver 8.7ps at 6750rpm, 10Nm at 5500rpm offering top-class power performance at low fuel consumption in practical riding condition. The new scooter promises to be more comfortable with a long seat, enlarged floorboard and larger under-seat storage. It is also equipped with Combined Brake System (CBS) that permits to operate both brakes only by the left lever and reduces braking distance in a certain condition.

