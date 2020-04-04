Suzuki Access 125 BS-VI Road Test Review: Is It Still the Segment Favourite?

Picture this, the year is 2007, you just got your driver’s licence and your father hands you the keys to a brand new scooter, the Suzuki Access 125. Not only was it one of the best performing scooter but it was also a bang for the buck for what it brought on the table back in the day. 13 years later, climate change is real and India is about to enter a new era with the new BS-VI emission norms. Hence this one gets an upgrade too. So we are here to see what it’s all about.

In over a decade in India, the Access 125 has set the benchmark for scooters in the 125-cc segment. However, as competition grew, the Access continued to excel in terms of riding but started to lack in terms of features and premium quotient. And other than making it ready for the new emission norms, that is exactly what this update aimed at fixing.

Suzuki Access 125 BS-VI. (Image: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

All That's Changed

So, before we get into the riding bit, let me just quickly take you through all the changes in the new model. So, the headlamp is now an LED unit which is in addition to a pair of parking lights that still run on halogen, there's a new instrument cluster which now has what Suzuki calls Active Eco Assist, there is more storage space under the seat now and the most important of all, the new Access gets an external fuel filler cap.

Suzuki Access 125 BS-VI. (Image: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

Elaborating on the new additions, we felt that the headlight while being a worthy addition, lacked in terms of illumination and could have done with a better throw. This, in addition to the halogen parking lights, looked a bit odd in the dark. The new instrument cluster now shows more information than before including a new battery voltage meter. However, we thought Suzuki could have replaced the same with something more practical such as a distance to empty gauge. And while it might be highly subjective, we thought the multi-coloured Active Eco Assist was a bit of an overkill and Suzuki could have done with a more subtle setup.

The under-seat storage has grown in size, but still cannot accommodate an international-spec DOT or ECE certified full-faced helmet, nonetheless, a larger boot is always appreciated. And like its rivals in the segment, the new Access now gets an external fuel filler cap. However, this can only be opened with a key at the back, making it less…..accessible.

Performance and Riding

Now if I have to stop with the nitpicking, let me come to the scooter’s ride quality and performance and that’s exactly where the Access 125 impressed us. So starting with the engine, the Access 125 is powered by the same 110-cc engine that is now BS-VI compliant and features fuel injection. It produces 0.2Nm lesser torque than before, which is barely noticeable. The decrease in torque has not affected the performance in any way and the Access still continues to be one of the peppiest offerings in the segment. It manages to quickly climb till 65 kmph with a surge of power but runs out of breath after it.

The suspension in the new version is carried forward from the BS-IV version and is set on a stiffer side, trading comfort for a more stable and planted ride. Like the suspension, the brakes too have been taken from the previous version and returns good feedback and feel.

So has the Access changed at all, is it still the same scooter that Indians have adored for more than a decade. I would say yes, in fact, the deal is much sweeter especially with the addition of fuel injection. Also, at 6000 rs the Access 125 has got one of the least price hikes among its competitors. Hence, I am happy to report that the ideal recipe for the Access 125 remains untouched.​

Watch Video:

