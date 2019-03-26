Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched at Rs 56,667

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, has introduced Combined Braking System (CBS) in its drum brake variant of Suzuki Access 125. Suzuki had introduced CBS in the disc brake variant of Access 125 last year. The CBS equipped Suzuki Access 125 drum brake variant has been priced at Rs 56,667 (ex-showroom Delhi).Commenting on the development, Devashish Handa, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & After-Sales, SMIPL said, “It gives us immense pleasure to introduce the CBS equipped Access125 drum brake variant. Suzuki Motorcycle is committed to improving and innovating its products for better riding experience and introduction of CBS to Access125 drum variant is a step further to fulfilling this promise.He further added, "Suzuki now has standardized its complete range of scooters with this safety feature. We are confident that with the new enhancements, we will be able to further add to the riding experience provided by our products.”The CBS equipped Suzuki Access 125 - drum brake variant allows riders to operate both brakes only by pressing left brake lever. Combined Braking System is a supplemental brake system which reduces the brake distance in certain conditions.