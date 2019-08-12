Suzuki Access 125 With Alloy Wheels and Drum Brakes Launched in India at Rs 61,590

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has launched the alloy wheel with drum brake variant of the Suzuki Access 125 at Rs 61,590 (ex-showroom). It is powered by an all-aluminium 4-stroke, single-cylinder 124cc engine that produces 8.7ps and 10.2Nm of torque. It also offers M-Squish combustion chamber, which Suzuki claims, further enhances engine performance.

Speaking on the new variant, Devashish Handa, Vice President- Sales, Marketing & After-Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to introduce the new alloy wheel with drum brake variant of Suzuki Access 125. Lately, we have witnessed increased demand for alloy wheel option, and the new variant is launched keeping customer preference in mind. Suzuki Access 125 has proven its mettle and emerged as a preferred family scooter in India. We are hopeful that the new variant will add more customers to Suzuki family.”

Access 125 with alloy wheels and drum brakes. (Image source: Suzuki)

The new variant is equipped with Suzuki easy start system, long seat and enlarged floorboard. Furthermore, the scooter is designed with chrome plate finish, digital meter, oil change indicator and dual trip meter. Also, it comes up with Combined Brake System (CBS) which enables to operate both brakes only by the left brake lever. Along with CBS, the scooter is also equipped with Central Locking and Safety Shutter for its security.

The new Suzuki Access 125- alloy wheel with drum brake variant is available in 4 colour scheme - Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue, Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Matt Fibroin Gray and Pearl Mirage White. It will also be available in Access 125 Special Edition (SE) variant in existing 4 colours - Matte Bordeaux Red, Metallic Matte Black, Metallic Sonic Silver and Pearl Mirage White.

