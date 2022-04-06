Suzuki Avenis 125 Standard Edition Launched in India, Priced at Rs 86,500

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. has introduced the Standard Edition of its recently launched Avenis scooter. The company earlier launched the Ride Connect Edition and Race Edition of the Avenis. In just 3rd month of starting the Avenis deliveries, the scooter became a product with high demand and increased customer expectations. Thus, to cater to this overwhelming response, just within 3 months of the product launch, company decided to introduce additional option for the Avenis intenders to choose from.

Considering the convenience of the riders, the Standard Edition as well will continue to be equipped with an external hinge type fuel cap for ease of fuelling and features like Large under seat space. Advanced sporty styling, Motorcycle inspired rear indicators, body mount bright LED headlamp and LED tail lamp which add to overall style quotient of the scooter have been kept as it is in the Standard Edition.

Mr. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd.," We are thankful to our customers for the response that Avenis has received in the Indian market. The scooter was launched with a thought process that a product with a trusted engine and advanced sporty design has the ability to disrupt the market. It turned out to be true as we got phenomenal response from the customers for Avenis. In fact, today Avenis has become one of the high selling products from the house of Suzuki Motorcycle India. The introduction of the Standard Edition of Avenis is an effort from the company to provide Gen Z customers with more options to choose from.”

Suzuki Avenis is equipped with 125cc engine with FI technology and a lightweight body of 106 kgs to deliver the power of 8.7ps at 6750rpm and torque of 10Nm at 5500rpm. Suzuki Motorcycle India has also introduced a new external hinge type fuel cap for ease of fuelling and features like Large under-seat space and a front box with USB socket in Suzuki Avenis.

