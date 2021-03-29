Suzuki Burgman Electric Scooter Spotted Again Ahead of Launch; Here's Everything We Know So Far

Suzuki is one of the brands which is working most actively on electric scooters. Two-wheeler manufacturers are trying their level best to come up first with electric scooters into the Indian market in order to gain the benefit of first comers. Suzuki, which is a Japan-based company,has been testing the Burgman Street 125 based electric scooter for months and has now again been spotted on the streets during a trial. People can know that Burgman Street 125 is one of the best sellers for the Japanese manufacturer and now, the company is planning to attract more customers with its zero-emission version.

According to an article by Gaadiwaadi, the spy shot of the electric scooter shows a white colour body with blue accents signifying its no tailpipe emission credentials.Looking at the picture, we can say that the design and styling of the scooter are similar to the Burgman Street but the all-new electric two-wheeler does come with some changes, including twin shock absorbers at the rearinstead of a swingarm-mounted rear mono-shock, a redesigned rear fender anda new rear tyre hugger, among others.

While talking about the features, the vehicle is expected to get an updated digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, USB charger, full-LED headlight, large under-seat storage andalloy wheels, among others.

However, there is no information available regarding the powertrain and other technical details of the vehicle. But, it is expected that the electric Burgman Street will offer a similar performance to any 125 cc petrol-powered scooter. It is also being said the model will likely have an electric range of around 80 to 90 kilometres on a single charge.

The vehicle will be competing against Bajaj Chetak EV, TVS iQube, Ather 450X etc. once launched. The electrified Suzuki Burgman is expected to launch around the latter half of 2021 in India.