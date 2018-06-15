English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Bookings Open, India Launch Expected Soon

The bookings for the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 are being accepted by dealerships for a token amount of Rs 5,000. The scooter will be the company's flagship offering in India.

Manav Sinha | News18.com@manav_sinha

Updated:June 15, 2018, 3:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Bookings Open, India Launch Expected Soon
Suzuki Burgman at Auto Expo 2018. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Suzuki could soon launch their to-be-flagship scooter in the Indian market – the Burgman Street 125, as the dealerships have started to accept bookings for it. As confirmed by a few Suzuki dealerships, the token amount to book the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is Rs 5,000. The 125cc scooter will be positioned above the Access 125 and is expected to cost about Rs 65,000-Rs 70,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The scooter was first unveiled by Suzuki at the 2018 Delhi Auto Expo in February.

The Burgman Street comes with an LED headlamp and LED tail light and gets features like a wind deflector, chrome finishing, sporty mudguard, central locking, bottle holder, USB charging port and an all-digital instrument cluster. The scooter also comes with dual foot positions, giving variable usage of it as a sporty as well as a cruise-focused scooter. The scooter comes with a 125cc engine and is based in the already existing Burgman series of scooters which are available in other international markets.

Also Watch: Suzuki Burgman Street 125 First Look from Auto Expo 2018

 
While the design of the Burgman Street 125 takes inspiration from its elder sibling, it is the Suzuki Access chassis underneath. It has been tweaked around with to handle a different kind of weight distribution as compared to the Access 125 but the wheels and the suspension on offer remain identical.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

Recommended For You