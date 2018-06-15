Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Bookings Open, India Launch Expected Soon

Suzuki could soon launch their to-be-flagship scooter in the Indian market – the Burgman Street 125, as the dealerships have started to accept bookings for it. As confirmed by a few Suzuki dealerships, the token amount to book the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is Rs 5,000. The 125cc scooter will be positioned above the Access 125 and is expected to cost about Rs 65,000-Rs 70,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The scooter was first unveiled by Suzuki at the 2018 Delhi Auto Expo in February.The Burgman Street comes with an LED headlamp and LED tail light and gets features like a wind deflector, chrome finishing, sporty mudguard, central locking, bottle holder, USB charging port and an all-digital instrument cluster. The scooter also comes with dual foot positions, giving variable usage of it as a sporty as well as a cruise-focused scooter. The scooter comes with a 125cc engine and is based in the already existing Burgman series of scooters which are available in other international markets.While the design of the Burgman Street 125 takes inspiration from its elder sibling, it is the Suzuki Access chassis underneath. It has been tweaked around with to handle a different kind of weight distribution as compared to the Access 125 but the wheels and the suspension on offer remain identical.