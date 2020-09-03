Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Launched in New Blue Colour Option in India at Rs 79,700

Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced a new colour option for its 125cc scooter Burgman Street. Named as ‘Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue No. 2’, the company says that it is inspired by the global Burgman portfolio of scooters. The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 in blue colour option will cost Rs 79,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi). In this colour option, Burgman Street is equipped with chrome accents on the front and rear body parts as well.

Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “Burgman Street is one of the premium flagship scooters from Suzuki Motorcycle India. Backed by European scooter design language and advanced technology, Burgman Street represents comfort and style. To further accentuate its bold and sporty look, we have introduced the Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue No. 2 colour edition of Burgman Street. We are confident that this new colour will find appeal especially amongst the youth given the sporty look for enhanced road presence.”

The Suzuki Burgman Street is powered by a 124cc engine that gets fuel injection and makes 8.7 PS of power and 10Nm of torque. It also offers an engine start/stop switch along with features like a wind deflector, LED headlamps and a wide footboard are which allows the rider to position their feet either flat on the floor or rest it against an incline that is integrated into the footboard for comfort.

The Suzuki Burgman Street is also available in additional 4 colour schemes - Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray, Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red.