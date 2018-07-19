English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Scooter Launched in India for Rs 68,000
The Suzuki Burgman Street 125cc scooter is positioned above the Access 125.
Suzuki Burgman Street 125. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Suzuki has finally launched their much-awaited flagship scooter in the Indian market – the Burgman Street 125 for Rs 68,000 (ex-showroom). Suzuki dealerships across the country are already accepting bookings for it. As confirmed by a few Suzuki dealerships, the token amount to book the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is Rs 5,000. The 125cc scooter is positioned above the Access 125 and was first unveiled by Suzuki at the 2018 Delhi Auto Expo in February.
The Burgman Street comes with an LED headlamp and LED tail light and gets features like a wind deflector, chrome finishing, sporty mudguard, central locking, bottle holder, USB charging port and an all-digital instrument cluster. The scooter also comes with dual foot positions, giving variable usage of it as a sporty as well as a cruise-focused scooter. The scooter comes with a 125cc engine and is based in the already existing Burgman series of scooters which are available in other international markets.
While the design of the Burgman Street 125 takes inspiration from its elder sibling, it is the Suzuki Access chassis underneath. It has been tweaked around with to handle a different kind of weight distribution as compared to the Access 125 but the wheels and the suspension on offer remain identical.
.@suzuki2wheelers says that the scooter segment in India is on a positive growth trend and it is set to get bigger in the coming years. Their brand strategy in the scooter segment is based on this trend. pic.twitter.com/8wHHhlv7zv— Cars18 (@News_Cars18) July 19, 2018
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
