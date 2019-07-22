Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Suzuki Burgman Street Matte Black Colour Edition Launched in India at Rs 69,208

The Burgman street comes with a 124cc, 4-stroke single cylinder engine producing 8.5hp and 10.2Nm powered by the company's SEP technology for better fuel efficiency.

News18.com

Updated:July 22, 2019, 1:35 PM IST
Suzuki Burgman Street Matte Black Colour. (Image source: Suzuki)
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the Matte Black colour edition of its 125cc premium-scooter, Burgman Street Rs 69,208 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Commenting on the colour edition, Devashish Handa, Vice President, SMIPL, said, “ Building on its existing popularity, we have introduced the Matte Black colour edition of Burgman Street that augments its style quotient and gives an unmatched road presence with a sportier and bold look. Suzuki Burgman Street has created a special place in the 125cc scooter segment in India by offering its unique value proposition and international big scooter heritage. Redefining luxury riding with comfort and style, Burgman Street continues to be the ultimate urban scooter, offering a captivating ride to the customers.”

Burgman Street - ‘The Special One’ comes with a 124cc, 4-stroke single cylinder engine producing 8.5hp and 10.2Nm powered by the company's SEP technology for better fuel efficiency. Suzuki Burgman Street id equipped with telescopic suspension along with flexible foot position.

Additionally, the scooter is equipped with a multifunction digital instrument cluster, body-mounted windscreen, new-lidded front glove box with an optional USB charger, front pockets and large under-seat storage. In addition to the newly launched Metallic Matte Black colour, Suzuki Burgman Street is also available in existing three colour schemes - Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray, Glass Sparkle Black, and Pearl Mirage White. m

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
