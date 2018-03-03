English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Suzuki Domestic Growth up by 37% In February

Suzuki Motorcycle India has clocked 46147 units in domestic sales; and 5936 units in exports; taking the overall tally for the month to 52083 units.

News18.com

Updated:March 3, 2018, 11:34 AM IST
Suzuki Domestic Growth up by 37% In February
Suzuki Burgman at Auto Expo 2018. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has breached the 5 lakh milestone for the first time ever within a financial year, with yet another strong performance in the month of February. Suzuki Motorcycle India has clocked 46147 units in domestic sales; and 5936 units in exports; taking the overall tally for the month to 52083 units. This performance represents a domestic Y-O-Y growth of 37.2%; and an overall growth of 29.3%. The cumulative figure for April 2017-February 2018 period now stands at 5,22,929 units (Domestic + Exports) with domestic sales contributing more than 86% to the overall sales.

Mr Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP, Sale and Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd, said, “The year 2018 has proved to be a very successful year for Suzuki Motorcycle India as we have surpassed the 5 lac unit sales milestone. At the Auto Expo 2018, we showcased our roadmap for the coming year with the new Burgman Street, the GSX-S750 and the Intruder FI. The feedback from both, our existing as well as prospective customers has been great so far and we are looking forward to launch both these products soon.”

Suzuki Motorcycle India was endowed with industry recognition during the month of February. The Gixxer and Gixxer SF have emerged as the highest-ranked in Motorcycle Upper Executive segment for 3-consecutive years on the benchmark of Initial Quality Survey (IQS) and the Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study by JD Power India for 2017.

Also Watch: 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Review (Test Drive) | Exclusive | Cars18

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
