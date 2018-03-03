English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- LEADING
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- LEADING
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- TRAILING
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- TRAILING
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- TRAILING
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- LEADING
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- TRAILING
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- LEADING
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- TRAILING
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- TRAILING
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- TRAILING
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- TRAILING
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- LEADING
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- LEADING
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- LEADING
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- TRAILING
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LEADING
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- LEADING
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Suzuki Domestic Growth up by 37% In February
Suzuki Motorcycle India has clocked 46147 units in domestic sales; and 5936 units in exports; taking the overall tally for the month to 52083 units.
Suzuki Burgman at Auto Expo 2018. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has breached the 5 lakh milestone for the first time ever within a financial year, with yet another strong performance in the month of February. Suzuki Motorcycle India has clocked 46147 units in domestic sales; and 5936 units in exports; taking the overall tally for the month to 52083 units. This performance represents a domestic Y-O-Y growth of 37.2%; and an overall growth of 29.3%. The cumulative figure for April 2017-February 2018 period now stands at 5,22,929 units (Domestic + Exports) with domestic sales contributing more than 86% to the overall sales.
Mr Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP, Sale and Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd, said, “The year 2018 has proved to be a very successful year for Suzuki Motorcycle India as we have surpassed the 5 lac unit sales milestone. At the Auto Expo 2018, we showcased our roadmap for the coming year with the new Burgman Street, the GSX-S750 and the Intruder FI. The feedback from both, our existing as well as prospective customers has been great so far and we are looking forward to launch both these products soon.”
Suzuki Motorcycle India was endowed with industry recognition during the month of February. The Gixxer and Gixxer SF have emerged as the highest-ranked in Motorcycle Upper Executive segment for 3-consecutive years on the benchmark of Initial Quality Survey (IQS) and the Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study by JD Power India for 2017.
Also Watch: 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Review (Test Drive) | Exclusive | Cars18
Also Watch
Mr Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP, Sale and Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd, said, “The year 2018 has proved to be a very successful year for Suzuki Motorcycle India as we have surpassed the 5 lac unit sales milestone. At the Auto Expo 2018, we showcased our roadmap for the coming year with the new Burgman Street, the GSX-S750 and the Intruder FI. The feedback from both, our existing as well as prospective customers has been great so far and we are looking forward to launch both these products soon.”
Suzuki Motorcycle India was endowed with industry recognition during the month of February. The Gixxer and Gixxer SF have emerged as the highest-ranked in Motorcycle Upper Executive segment for 3-consecutive years on the benchmark of Initial Quality Survey (IQS) and the Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study by JD Power India for 2017.
Also Watch: 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Review (Test Drive) | Exclusive | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rafael Nadal Pulls Out of Indian Wells, Miami With Injury
- Kaala Teaser Review: Rajinikanth's Swag and Style Sets Screen on Fire
- Bigg Boss: All is Not Well Between Priyank & Vikas? Splitsvilla Heartthrob Clarifies
- Twitter is Celebrating Holi With These Colourful Jokes and Memes
- Tata H5X SUV Detailed Gallery – Exterior, Cabin Unseen Images