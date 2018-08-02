Suzuki Ertiga Sport Images Leaked Ahead of Unveiling at 2018 GIIAS

Suzuki Ertiga Sport Concept. (Image: Autocar)

Suzuki is all geared up to showcase a range of its concepts at the Gaikindo Indonesian International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2018 which started on August 2 in Jakarta. However, images of looks to be the Ertiga Sport concept have already been leaked ahead of the show.The images of the Ertiga Sport reveal changes like the larger wheels with low profile tyres and a body kit which includes extra add-ons to the front and rear bumpers and side skirts. The concept MPV also gets a radiator grill with a custom mesh from Suzuki and smoked headlamps as well. Overall, the vehicle gets a sportier look and appears to be lower than the stock model. This could mean adjustments have been made to the suspension for the Ertiga Sport.However, the Ertiga seen in the leaked images could just be a display unit and may not be mass produced. The Ertiga Sport will be unveiled at the 2018 GIIAS. The all-new Ertiga has already been launched in Indonesia and comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mater with either a four-speed automatic or a five-speed manual gearbox. Maruti Suzuki, in all probability, will bring the new Ertiga in the Indian market by the end of the year.