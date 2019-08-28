Suzuki Ertiga With 17-inch Alloy Wheels from Swift Sport Showcased in Thailand

Suzuki took the crowd by aw this year at the 2019 Big Motor Sale in Thailand. The Ertiga MPV which has seen significant success in India was showcased with 17-inch polished alloy wheels from the Swift Sport, possibly hinting at what holds for the Indian model.

Unlike the model on sale in India, the Ertiga showcased in Thailand comes with a honeycomb grille, a full body kit that has been taken from the Swift Sport that comprises of an under spoiler, and a roof spoiler. The story, however, remains the same under the hood with the company’s naturally aspirated K15B 1.5L VVT petrol engine that churns out 104.7 ps of power alongside 138Nm of torque.

In Thailand, the Ertiga is sold in GL and GX grades. The model seen here is a GL variant that comes equipped with features like projector headlamps, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear wiper and washer, sliding and reclining second-row seats and rear AC. Safety-wise, the car gets dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD and BA, ESP, hill hold control and reverse parking sensors are standard.

It has not been long since Maruti Suzuki launched the XL6, based on the Ertiga in India. The car was launched in India at a considerable premium over the Ertiga but sat on the same 16-inch wheels that looked rather puny for its butched and bold stance. A look at this Ertiga needless to say puts all the right ideas into our heads.

