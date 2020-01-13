Take the pledge to vote

Suzuki Gifts 250 Modified Gixxer SF 250 Motorcycles With 150 Kmph Top Speed to Surat Traffic Police

Surat Police has inducted new modified Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 motorcycles in its fleet for patrolling duties.

January 13, 2020
Suzuki Motorcycle India has gifted five Gixxer SF 250 motorcycles to Surat traffic police. The activity was in line with Suzuki’s CSR road safety initiative. The newly inducted bikes have been so designed that they meet police specific needs. Suzuki presented the keys to RB Brahmbhatt, Commissioner of Police, Surat.

The company has been manufacturing bikes meant for police duty in white so as to keep the cop’s fleet unique. The newly gifted bikes are fitted with red and blue beacons at the front. Equipped with side boxes, all the five Gixxer SF 250 motorcycles have a baton holder at the back to fit a baton up straight. Besides, the company has placed police stickers on the windshield, body panel, and side boxes.

Powered by four-stroke, one cylinder, oil-cooled, 249CC and fuel injection engine, Suzuki Gixxer 250 has dual-channel Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) with front and rear disc. It has wider tyres and a six-speed gearbox. Apart from all this, it has digital instrumentation and Suzuki easy start system.

Suzuki India, last year, handed over 10 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 motorcycles to Gurugram police to improve its bike fleet. The Gurugram police have been using the bikes for regular patrolling. The company has been working on this initiative since 2018, wherein, it had handed over 20 bikes to Gurugram police.

Despite a slowdown in the auto sector, Suzuki is one of the few companies which recorded growing sales for most months in 2019. Its April-December 2019 sales stood at 616,392 units.

