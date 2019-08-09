Suzuki Gixxer 250 Launched in India at Rs 1.59 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd (SMIPL), has launched the powerful Gixxer 250 in India at Rs 1.59 lakh. (ex-showroom). Suzuki's new entrant into the naked quarter-litre segment ships with a 249cc, Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection SOHC engine offering refined performance, along with a chassis that has been developed exclusively for the Indian market. SOCS technology adopted by the motorcycle was originally designed for GSX-R has a proven power legacy.

The newly developed engine produces 26 bhp at 9000 rpm and 22.6Nm of torque at 7500 rpm through a six-speed gearbox. The Gixxer 250 is equipped with Dual channel Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) offering better braking efficiency.

Commenting on the launch of Suzuki Gixxer 250, Koichiro Hirao, Company Head, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “In last five years, Gixxer brand has become synonymous with Suzuki’s attributes of quality, style and performance. It is our constant endeavour to bring a fresh perspective and value to this brand. Today, we are thrilled to launch a stylish and powerful biking experience to our patrons in the form of Suzuki Gixxer 250. This product is a true reflection of Suzuki’s legacy in developing high-performance motorcycles of superior quality backed by cutting-edge technology. With this addition to the Gixxer portfolio, we look forward to riding upwards and continue the growth momentum.”

Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We have taken it upon ourselves to introduce our patrons to the thrill of the ride with the Gixxer Series without compromising on style and efficiency. With the Suzuki Gixxer 250, we want our consumers to upgrade their riding experience to something stronger. We are confident that our latest offering will receive the same adoration as its predecessors. We are hopeful that the Suzuki Gixxer 250 will reinforce our position as a popular youth brand in India.”

Inspired by the latest European design, Suzuki Gixxer 250 has embraced trapezoidal body proportions. The bike also gets LED headlamp, a sporty dual muffler, brushed finish alloy wheels and newly designed digital speedometer.

Furthermore, Suzuki Gixxer 250 is an exciting proposition with a new bronze engine cover, an under cowl, exclusive muffler end cap design and wheels with machine finish. The newly launched Suzuki Gixxer 250 is available in two colour schemes – a combination of Metallic Matte Platinum Silver/ Metallic Matte Black; and a Metallic Matte Black colour.

