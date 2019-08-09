Suzuki Gixxer 250 Launched in India at Rs 1.59 Lakh
The newly developed engine in the Suzuki Gixxer 250 produces 26 bhp at 9000 rpm and 22.6Nm of torque at 7500 rpm through a six-speed gearbox.
Suzuki Gixxer 250 (Image source: Suzuki)
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd (SMIPL), has launched the powerful Gixxer 250 in India at Rs 1.59 lakh. (ex-showroom). Suzuki's new entrant into the naked quarter-litre segment ships with a 249cc, Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection SOHC engine offering refined performance, along with a chassis that has been developed exclusively for the Indian market. SOCS technology adopted by the motorcycle was originally designed for GSX-R has a proven power legacy.
The newly developed engine produces 26 bhp at 9000 rpm and 22.6Nm of torque at 7500 rpm through a six-speed gearbox. The Gixxer 250 is equipped with Dual channel Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) offering better braking efficiency.
Commenting on the launch of Suzuki Gixxer 250, Koichiro Hirao, Company Head, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “In last five years, Gixxer brand has become synonymous with Suzuki’s attributes of quality, style and performance. It is our constant endeavour to bring a fresh perspective and value to this brand. Today, we are thrilled to launch a stylish and powerful biking experience to our patrons in the form of Suzuki Gixxer 250. This product is a true reflection of Suzuki’s legacy in developing high-performance motorcycles of superior quality backed by cutting-edge technology. With this addition to the Gixxer portfolio, we look forward to riding upwards and continue the growth momentum.”
Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We have taken it upon ourselves to introduce our patrons to the thrill of the ride with the Gixxer Series without compromising on style and efficiency. With the Suzuki Gixxer 250, we want our consumers to upgrade their riding experience to something stronger. We are confident that our latest offering will receive the same adoration as its predecessors. We are hopeful that the Suzuki Gixxer 250 will reinforce our position as a popular youth brand in India.”
Inspired by the latest European design, Suzuki Gixxer 250 has embraced trapezoidal body proportions. The bike also gets LED headlamp, a sporty dual muffler, brushed finish alloy wheels and newly designed digital speedometer.
Furthermore, Suzuki Gixxer 250 is an exciting proposition with a new bronze engine cover, an under cowl, exclusive muffler end cap design and wheels with machine finish. The newly launched Suzuki Gixxer 250 is available in two colour schemes – a combination of Metallic Matte Platinum Silver/ Metallic Matte Black; and a Metallic Matte Black colour.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The Best Affordable Flagship On The Market
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Love Is Above Gender Norms': First Transgender Couple Get Married in West Bengal
- Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner Join Jonas Brothers on Happiness Begins Tour
- If You Think Xiaomi's 100-Megapixel Camera Phone Will be Revolutionary, Read This
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs OnePlus 7 Pro
- Bihar Man Turns Tata Nano Into a Helicopter After Failing to Become a Pilot