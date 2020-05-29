Suzuki Gixxer 250, SF 250 BS-VI Launched in India Starting at Rs 1.63 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. has launched its BS6 compliant Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 in India. Prices for the Gixxer 250 starts at Rs 1.63 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Gixxer SF 250 starts at Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the launch Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We are pleased to introduce the BS6 GIXXER SF 250/ 250 in the Indian market. Inspired by the legendary motorcycles: Hayabusa and GSX-R, GIXXER brand resonates performance, style, and sportiness in the country. With BS6 update the GIXXER 250 series engine will produce lesser emission with enhanced performance, making it even more desirable to own.”

The BS6 compliant Gixxer 250 twins are powered by a 249cc, SOCS enabled four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection SOHC engine. The advanced engine produces 26.5ps@9300rpm and 22. 2Nm@7300rpm. A six-speed manual gearbox helps provide a smooth ride even at low to middle range speed. The innovative SOCS technology ensures smooth acceleration, high output and low fuel consumption along with ease of maintenance. The advanced engine has been specifically developed to cater to the riding needs of Indian consumers.

Simultaneously, Suzuki Motorcycle India has updated the MotoGP edition of GIXXER SF 250 to BS6 emission norms further appealing to the racing fans.

