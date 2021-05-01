Suzuki Gixxer 250, SF 250 Motorcycles Recalled in India Due to Excessive Engine Vibrations

Japanese automobile giant, Suzuki has recalled its Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 bike models in India owing to extreme engine vibration, induced due to incorrect positioning of the balancer drive gear.The Suzuki Gixxer 250 retails at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 1.68 lakhs while the Gixxer SF 250 comes at a starting price tag of Rs 1,78, 866.

The company has announced a discretionary recall of 199 units of its famous motorcycles, Gixxer SF 250 and Suzuki Gixxer 250 due to the problem. It is important to mention that the company has recalled only those units of the fully-faired and naked streetfighter motorbikes which were manufactured between August 2019and March 2021.

The details of the company's move to recall the models have been posted by Suzuki on the page of voluntary recall information of the country bySIAM(Society of India Automobile Manufacturers Association).The information posted on the page reads that the issue emerged because a supervisor at the manufacturing plant failed to leverage the template for identifying the coordinating positions for the balancer drive gear.

Suzuki India will perform an inspection of the recalled vehicles and will also replace the parts without any cost. Both the Gixxer SF 250 and Suzuki Gixxer 250 pack in a 249 cc, single-cylinder, single overhead cam, oil-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 26 bhp at 9,300 rpm. The motor is integrated into a six-speed gearbox mechanism.

Also Watch:

The markings misaligned as a conclusion, changing the position of the balancer drive gear which lead to excessive vibration. The description also mentions that while the problem will not impact the functioning of the motorcycle, in extreme cases the tail light mounting lugs could shatter due to increased vibration. This,however, may only occur in two out of six cases, as mentioned by carandbike.com

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here