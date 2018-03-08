Suzuki Gixxer Rides-In As Principal Sponsor of Delhi Daredevils in IPL for Upcoming Season

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) was yesterday unveiled as the principal sponsor of the Delhi Daredevils (DD), a GMR-group owned franchise cricket team representing the city of Delhi in the Indian Premier League for the upcoming season.Speaking about the association, Mr Sajeev Rajasekharan, Executive Vice President, SMIPL, said, “We are proud to announce our association with DD. What excites us the most about the association are the numerous common attributes that we share with this team? DD this year exude aggression, youthfulness and performance; traits that are akin to Suzuki Motorcycle India. We look forward to a long-fulfilling partnership with DD both on and off the field. On behalf of the entire Suzuki family, we wish the team all the very best for the upcoming season,”Mr. Hemant Dua, Chief Executive, DD said, "DD is extremely pleased to partner with a globally recognised brand like Suzuki Motorcycles for their brand GIXXER in the upcoming season of IPL. Suzuki Motorcycles is a respected as a world leader in technology and innovation. We look forward to this partnership and hope it grows from strength to strength.""We at Creatigies are delighted to have stitched this association between two sporty youthful brands Suzuki Gixxer and DD. This partnership with DD is a perfect fit and the long term benefits of leveraging this will provide great value to both," said Navroze D. Dhondy, Managing Director, Creatigies Communications Pvt Ltd.Under this association, DD will have the Suzuki Gixxer logo up on the right-side of the chest in the playing and practice kit jerseys. Suzuki Motorcycle India has a formidable presence in the premium motorcycles segment, especially with its Gixxer portfolio; and would be leveraging this opportunity to strengthen the strong-connect it enjoys with youth, as well as existing and potential customers through multiple engagement activities during the IPL, to be from April 07, 2018 – May 27, 2018.