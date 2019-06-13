Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 First Ride Review: Groomed and Grown!

Up until now, when it came to the 150cc-160cc motorcycle segment then Suzuki’s offering was the Suzuki Gixxer and honestly, that was one of the best motorcycle offerings in the segment. The full-faired version of it was called the Suzuki Gixxer SF and now, in its latest avatar, it looks completely different. To take a closer look and take it out for a few hot laps, Suzuki gave us the motorcycles at the Buddha International Circuit to give it a go, and here’s how it went.

Before you hop onto it, you have to take a step back and appreciate the way it looks. Now, the Gixxer SF feels a lot modern and up to date and while looks are a subjective matter, this is one of the prettiest looking motorcycles in about a Lakh or so rupees.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 looks fantastic. (Photo: Suzuki Motorcycles India)

What works in its favour as well is the fact that it looks almost identical to the bigger Gixxer SF 250 so while the 250 owners might not like that too much, the 150 owners get the feel of a bigger bike in a smaller package.

The one in the front is actually the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250. (Photo: Suzuki Motorcycles India)

There are some minor changes though, like the paint on the 150 has a gloss finish as compared to the matte paint the 250 gets. Then, the chrome-finished twin muffler has a more rounded shape and the wheels are different. They, miss out on the machine-finished accents but get a sporty looking red stripe on it instead. And, if you go for the silver colour variant, it gets a blacked-out panel above the headlamp. Lastly, the instrument cluster is different too but is still easy to read and pretty informative.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 has a sharp profile. (Photo: Suzuki Motorcycles India)

And since it houses the bigger fairing, the Gixxer 150 does manage to look like a bigger motorcycle in appearance. And it has got a lot of things going for it, which also includes the riding position which is not too sporty to make it difficult for the everyday commute. But the highlight, as always has been in the case of Gixxer, is well something else.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 from the back. (Photo: Suzuki Motorcycles India)

One of the reasons why the Suzuki Gixxer SF was so popular was because of the engine on board. Now, though, it has gone through some changes here and there, produces a little less power, but the positives remain the same.

The reason why the engine is producing lesser power than before is that Suzuki has made the engine BS-VI ready. Yes, ready. It is not BS-VI compliant, yet, but has already lost a bit of power. Add to that the increase in weight due to the extra bodywork that it is now carrying and the motorcycle feels a bit more relaxed and composed than before. However, it still has great handling and it is so much fun when you are throwing it around corners and keeping the throttle pinned. It takes the beating with a smile and almost eggs you on to go faster. And that is why the Gixxer SF worked as a whole package in the first place as it was a motorcycle that may not be the quickest, but certainly, was one of the most fun-filled options in the market. And the new Gixxer SF does that too, but now, in better-looking clothes and a beefed up body.

At the end of the day, the Suzuki Gixxer SF retains all the positives that it was known for and now it feels like a much more matured package. So if you’re in the market looking for your next full-faired commuter, then this is something we highly recommend.