Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and SF 150 Launched In India, Prices Start at Rs 1.08 Lakh

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 has been launched in India at Rs 1,70,655, and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 costs Rs 1,09,870 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The Gixxer SF 250 is Suzuki’s foray into the highly competitive 250-cc sportbike segment that will go against the likes of KTM Duke 250, Honda CBR250 among others.In the flesh, the bike boasts an all-new design that does not resonate with its younger sibling that is on sale. It ships with a sharp all-LED headlamp unit in the front and calls for a much sportier stance. It gets new split seats. And will also have a sportier clip-on handlebar that we missed out on its younger sibling. In the same breath, the company has also graced the new bike with a new instrument cluster that features a slightly tweaked layout and a white backlight, unlike the previous orange one on the 150.The bike is powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that would output 26hp and 22.6 Nm of torque. This will be mated to a 6-speed transmission with the bike tipping the scales at 161kg.The Gixxer SF 150 on the other hand, is powered by the same 154.9 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine as the current model. We are not sure of the state of tune, which would match the current output of 14.8hp and 14 Nm of torque. Other components such as the suspensions and brakes seem to have been faithfully inherited from the current model. The updated model is priced at a premium of Rs 9924 over the current one which starts from Rs 98,076 for the carbureted unit with ABS.