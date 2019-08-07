Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP Edition Launched in India at Rs 1.71 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), has launched the MotoGP edition of Gixxer SF 250 in India at Rs 1.71 lakh (ex-showroom). The MotoGP edition of Gixxer SF 250 sports the same Suzuki Racing Blue colour and livery theme of the 2019 Suzuki MotoGP machine, GSX-RR. From Team Suzuki Ecstar decals to the distinctive wheel pinstripes, every bit of the motorcycle hints the racing genes in the evolution of Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP edition.

Commenting on the launch, Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Following the success of Gixxer SF 250, we are thrilled to launch the MotoGP edition of Gixxer SF 250 that asserts Suzuki’s racing DNA. The Suzuki Racing Blue colour has always been the identity of Suzuki’s spirit and passion for racing. The contemporary styling coupled with sporty design and high-performance engine powered with innovative SOCS technology further enhances the racing character of the motorcycle. We are sure that the motorcycle will be received with the same enthusiasm as the other variants of the Gixxer brand.”

mechanically, the bike remains the same with a 249cc, Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) enabled four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection SOHC engine, with SEP technology that promises power-packed performance and excellent fuel efficiency. The exclusively developed engine for India produces an output of 26.5ps at 9000rpm and 22.6Nm at 7500rpm. The fully digital speedometer, LED headlamps & tail lamps, sporty dual muffler, premium brushed finish alloy wheels and rear tyre hugger further bring out the bold appeal of the motorcycle. The motorcycle is equipped with dual-channel Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) that ensures smooth braking and avoids lock-up during harsh road conditions.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.