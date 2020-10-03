Suzuki Gixxer, SF 250 Series Get New Colour Options in India, Including a new MotoGP-Inspired Livery

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched new colour options for the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer series of motorcycles.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 gets a new Triton Blue/Silver colour option to commemorate Suzuki’s Global 100th anniversary. The retro-inspired livery with the traditional blue and slate silver colour scheme pays homage to Suzuki’s early Grand Prix machines of the 1960s. Other than this, the Gixxer 250 has also been launched in Metallic Triton Blue with Suzuki racing graphics.

In the Gixxer series- Gixxer SF and Gixxer, both motorcycles have been relaunched with a new, big ‘Gixxer’ graphic to make it look sportier. The customers will now also be able to opt for Pearl Mira Red colour, in Gixxer series, and Metallic Triton Blue colour in the Suzuki Gixxer.

Both colour options have been added to the existing colour range of the motorcycles.

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 was displayed at the Delhi Auto Expo in Metallic Triton Blue colour and the company was gauging the response of the consumers, which turned out to be positive.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and the Gixxer 250 comes with Suzuki’s Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) and is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder engine with fuel injection and dual-channel ABS as standard. The engine comes with a six-speed manual gearbox and the Gixxer series has been one of the most popular motorcycle range launched by the Japanese automaker in India.

Here is the complete price list of the Suzuki Gixxer series of motorcycles in India: