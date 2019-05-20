CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, SF150 Launch LIVE: Price, Pics, Features and More

News18.com | May 20, 2019, 12:51 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps
The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 are being launched in India today. The highly anticipated motorcycles will be Suzuki's entry into the quarter-litre sports bike category offering and will also give the ageing Gixxer SF 150 a much-needed update. The launch will also bring the design of the new Gixxer SF 150 and the Gixxer SF 250 in line with the global design language.

Catch the LIVE updates here:
Read More
May 20, 2019 12:51 pm (IST)
May 20, 2019 12:49 pm (IST)

Suzuki confirms that a street-naked version of the Gixxer SF 250 is on its way. It is still a few months away but it is coming for sure.

May 20, 2019 12:46 pm (IST)
May 20, 2019 12:45 pm (IST)

The current engine that comes with Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is BS-IV compliant. BS-VI unit is being worked on.

May 20, 2019 12:44 pm (IST)

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 has been launched at Rs 1,70,655 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 will cost Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

May 20, 2019 12:42 pm (IST)
May 20, 2019 12:42 pm (IST)
May 20, 2019 12:42 pm (IST)

Now, time for the big moment. Price announcement.

May 20, 2019 12:41 pm (IST)

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will be available in two colour options - Matte Black and Matte White.

May 20, 2019 12:40 pm (IST)

Dual-channel ABS will be offered on the Gixxer 250 as well.

May 20, 2019 12:40 pm (IST)

The engine will come with a 6-speed gearbox and has been tuned for sporty riding, same goes for the suspension setup as well.

May 20, 2019 12:39 pm (IST)

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is claimed to deliver 38.5 Km/l mileage.

May 20, 2019 12:39 pm (IST)

A lot of talk being done about how the Gixxer SF 250 makes use of technology that has been derived from their MotoGP motorcycle.

May 20, 2019 12:38 pm (IST)

The unit will come is a SOHC 4-valve unit. 

May 20, 2019 12:37 pm (IST)

Suzuki was the first company in the world to come out with an oil-cooled engine.

May 20, 2019 12:36 pm (IST)

The instrument cluster is a completely LCD unit.

May 20, 2019 12:36 pm (IST)

The Gixxer SF 250 to come with LED tail lights and LED headlamps. 

May 20, 2019 12:35 pm (IST)

Here's the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 in flesh.

May 20, 2019 12:29 pm (IST)

Confirmed! Suzuki will launch the Gixxer SF 250 and the Gixxer SF 150 in India.

May 20, 2019 12:28 pm (IST)

And finally, the motorcycle part of the event is coming.

May 20, 2019 12:25 pm (IST)

Suzuki Motorcycles is also expected to launch one more motorcycle in addition to the Gixxer SF 250, could it be a street-naked version of the Gixxer 250?

May 20, 2019 12:23 pm (IST)

The new product has been built to meet the global standards of quality. 

May 20, 2019 12:22 pm (IST)

The motorcycle will also sport the latest European styling design and is meant to offer great performance.

May 20, 2019 12:21 pm (IST)

Suzuki has made a completely new 250cc engine has been developed and comes with oil-cooling.

May 20, 2019 12:21 pm (IST)
May 20, 2019 12:19 pm (IST)

Suzuki's latest product is being claimed to start a new era of motorcycling in India. 

May 20, 2019 12:19 pm (IST)

Many exciting and global products are on their way to India.

May 20, 2019 12:18 pm (IST)
May 20, 2019 12:14 pm (IST)

'Suzuki Premium' is what their new motorcycle purchase experience. 

May 20, 2019 12:13 pm (IST)

We have proved our mettle with scooters like the Access 125 in the Indian market and we aim to sell 1 million units in India - says Suzuki.

Load More
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, SF150 Launch LIVE: Price, Pics, Features and More
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250. (Photo: News18)

  • 19 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England
    ENG vs PAK
    351/9
    50.0 overs
    		 297/10
    46.5 overs
    England beat Pakistan by 54 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 19 May, 2019 | Afghanistan in Ireland
    IRE vs AFG
    210/10
    48.5 overs
    		 138/10
    35.4 overs
    Ireland beat Afghanistan by 72 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England
    PAK vs ENG
    340/7
    50.0 overs
    		 341/7
    49.3 overs
    England beat Pakistan by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series
    WI vs BAN
    152/1
    24.0 overs
    		 213/5
    22.5 overs
    Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 15 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series
    IRE vs BAN
    292/8
    50.0 overs
    		 294/4
    43.0 overs
    Bangladesh beat Ireland by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram