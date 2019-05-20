Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, SF150 Launch LIVE: Price, Pics, Features and More

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 are being launched in India today. The highly anticipated motorcycles will be Suzuki's entry into the quarter-litre sports bike category offering and will also give the ageing Gixxer SF 150 a much-needed update. The launch will also bring the design of the new Gixxer SF 150 and the Gixxer SF 250 in line with the global design language.
Catch the LIVE updates here:
Here’s a look at #GixxerSF250’s specifications.@suzuki2wheelers pic.twitter.com/1n9KZqBvbW— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) May 20, 2019
Here are the prices for the newly launched #GixxerSF250 and #GixxerSF150 in India.@suzuki2wheelers pic.twitter.com/IEuAngu08v— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) May 20, 2019
The #GixxerSF250’s engine produces 26.5 PS of power and gets a claimed fuel efficiency of 38.5 kmpl. @suzuki2wheelers pic.twitter.com/uloPbpkm4V— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) May 20, 2019
It’s finally here! Here’s a glimpse of the #GixxerSF250.@suzuki2wheelers#GixxerSF150 pic.twitter.com/v6L07tY7jY— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) May 20, 2019
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 & Gixxer SF 150 Launch https://t.co/pxvzzenSaB— Suzuki India (@suzuki2wheelers) May 20, 2019
.@suzuki2wheelers will also be launching the ‘Suzuki Premium’ experience for customers in India. #GixxerSF150 #GixxerSF250 pic.twitter.com/Kwz6D2HXOc— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) May 20, 2019
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250. (Photo: News18)
-
19 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England ENG vs PAK 351/950.0 overs 297/1046.5 oversEngland beat Pakistan by 54 runs
-
19 May, 2019 | Afghanistan in Ireland IRE vs AFG 210/1048.5 overs 138/1035.4 oversIreland beat Afghanistan by 72 runs
-
17 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England PAK vs ENG 340/750.0 overs 341/749.3 oversEngland beat Pakistan by 3 wickets
-
17 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series WI vs BAN 152/124.0 overs 213/522.5 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets (D/L method)
-
15 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series IRE vs BAN 292/850.0 overs 294/443.0 oversBangladesh beat Ireland by 6 wickets