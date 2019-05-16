Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Teased Ahead of Launch, Unveils Exhaust Sound Note

Suzuki is getting to ready to stir up their range of motorcycle offerings as they are expected to launch the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 soon, which will be their entry into the segment that has been witnessing a great rise in consumer interest – the 200cc-400cc motorcycle segment. As of now, there is very little that we know, at least officially, about the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250. However, several online reports suggest that the new Gixxer will come with a single-cylinder oil-cooled engine option that is expected to make a whopping 26.5 PS of power and 22.6 Nm of torque. This engine is expected to come connected to a 6-speed gearbox.While these numbers certainly sound exciting and given the refinement that Suzuki is known for, the Gixxer SF 250 has certainly got a lot of people excited.Now, as we get closer to the launch, social media handles of Suzuki Motorcycles India have released a teaser of their upcoming motorcycle which further establishes the case that their motorcycle is indeed a fully-faired one. That’s not it, the teaser also has a fantastic motorcycle exhaust note that’s just lovely to hear.We do have to point out, though, that this is the exhaust note that we hear from the teaser. There have been cases earlier, for example the Bajaj Dominar 400 ad wherein the company played the exhaust note of a 4-cylinder motorcycle (which sounded great), but the actual exhaust note of the Dominar was nowhere close to sounding that nice and the fact that it came with a single-cylinder engine didn’t help it either.Anyway, we can only hope that such is not the case with the upcoming Suzuki Motorcycle and the Gixxer SF 250 is every bit the excitement that it has managed to create for itself in this short while.