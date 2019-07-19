Suzuki Gixxer SF MotoGP Edition Launched in India at Rs 1.10 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has launched the MotoGP edition of the new Gixxer SF series at Rs 110,605 (Ex-showroom Delhi) for motorsports enthusiasts. The MotoGP edition pays tribute to Suzuki’s racing legacy. Since its first launch in the year 2015, the MotoGP colour has become the identity of GIXXER SF series in India. The livery is distinguished with the Team Suzuki Ecstar decals along with distinctive wheel pin-stripes, that hints towards the racing genes’ evolution of GIXXER SF series MotoGP edition from the company.

Talking about the new variant, Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are happy to introduce the GIXXER SF series MotoGP edition, the colour admirably expresses the passion and spirit of racing-inspired by legendary GSX-R series’ legacy. With State of the art design, high output and low fuel consumption engine along with an easy to handle chassis the GIXXER SF series MotoGP edition is designed to impress. Suzuki Motorcycle India received an overwhelming response for the newly launched GIXXER SF series with a lot of anticipation about the MotoGP colour. We are pleased to announce the launch of the same in the Indian market today.”

The new Gixxer SF MotoGP edition series wears the same livery theme along with Suzuki Racing Blue colour taking cues from the 2019 edition of Suzuki MotoGP machine, GSX-RR. The bike has been characterised by its aerodynamic design with a lower centre of gravity that made us leave the circuit with a grin after the first ride.

The Gixxer SF MotoGP edition is powered with a 155cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection, air-cooled SOHC engine with SEP technology, generating 14 bhp at 8000 rpm and 14.0Nm at 6000rpm.

The Suzuki GIXXER SF 250 MotoGP edition will soon be introduced with 249cc, Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) enabled four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection SOHC engine provides amplified functionality. The new engine produces 26.5ps@9000rpm and 22.6Nm@7500rpm. Furthermore, the innovative SOCS technology makes the engine light-weight and fast offering a smooth ride. Additionally, it is equipped with a dual-channel Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS). The company will bring in the GIXXER SF 250 MotoGP edition for its patrons in the month of August.