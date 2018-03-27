English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Suzuki GSX-R1000R Now Cheaper by Rs 2.2 Lakh, 2018 Hayabusa Also Gets Price Reduction

Various automakers across the country have reduced the prices of their models post the announcement of customs duty reduction.

Ayushmann Chawla | News18.comAyushmannChawla

Updated:March 27, 2018, 1:12 PM IST
Suzuki GSX-R1000R Now Cheaper by Rs 2.2 Lakh, 2018 Hayabusa Also Gets Price Reduction
2018 Suzuki Hayabusa. (Image: Hayabusa)
Suzuki Motorcycle India has reduced the prices of the Suzuki GSX-R1000R and the 2018 Suzuki Hayabusa. The price of the Suzuki GSX-R1000R has been reduced by Rs 2.2 lakhs. Earlier the bike was priced at Rs 22 lakhs but the now the prices have been reduced to Rs 19.80 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2018 Suzuki Hayabusa is cheaper by Rs 28,000 at a price of Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The price reduction comes after Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) announced that the customs duty of all CBU motorcycles is set at 50%. Before the announcement, the customs duty on motorcycles less than 800cc was 60% and more than 800cc was 75%. For Completely Knocked Down (CKD) bikes the customs duty has been brought down to 25% from 30%.

Also Watch: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Long Term Review | Cars18


Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
