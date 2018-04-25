Suzuki GSX-S750 Launched at Rs 7.45 Lakh in India

Suzuki GSX-S750 from the back. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Suzuki GSX-S750 has been ridden on the track. Stay tuned for our first ride impressions. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Suzuki Motorcycles India have launched the GSX-S750 in India at a price tag of Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle was first showcased in India during the 2018 Auto Expo. The Suzuki GSX-S750 is the first middleweight offering in the country and is the second motorcycle, after the Suzuki Hayabusa, to be locally assembled in India.The Suzuki GSX-S750 is powered by a retuned version of the iconic Suzuki K5 engine which now delivers a stronger mid-range. The 749cc liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine is capable of producing about 114 hp at 10,500 RPM and 81 Nm of torque at 9,000 RPM. This engine also comes with low RPM assist which bumps up the RPM automatically by a small amount in the case when the motorcycle is about to stall, making it a lot easier to ride in everyday traffic conditions. The unit comes paired with a 6-speed transmission.As for design, the Suzuki GSX-S750 takes inspiration from its elder sibling - the Suzuki GSX-S1000. The design overall is sleek yet brawny and the motorcycle carries over the signature 'predator' headlamps as seen on the GSX-S1000. In terms of electronics, the Suzuki GSX-S750 comes with features like ABS as standard and a switchable three-stage traction control system.The motorcycle also gets Bridgestone tyres which were built for this specific model and the airbox has been tuned for a louder exhaust note despite adhering to the strict emission norms. Suspensions duties are handled by preload-adjustable KYB inverted forks at the front and there are twin 310mm discs with radially mounted Nissin callipers on offer as well.The Suzuki GSX-S750 will be available in two colour options - Metallic Triton Blue and Candy Daring Red.We have ridden the motorcycle at the Buddh International Circuit to see how it delivers on the expectations. Stay tuned for the first ride review.