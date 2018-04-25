English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Suzuki GSX-S750 Launched at Rs 7.45 Lakh in India
The Suzuki GSX-S750 has been launched in India and will be the second motorcycle by Suzuki to be locally assembled after the Suzuki Hayabusa.
Suzuki GSX-S750 has been launched in India. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/Neww18.com)
Suzuki Motorcycles India have launched the GSX-S750 in India at a price tag of Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle was first showcased in India during the 2018 Auto Expo. The Suzuki GSX-S750 is the first middleweight offering in the country and is the second motorcycle, after the Suzuki Hayabusa, to be locally assembled in India.
The Suzuki GSX-S750 is powered by a retuned version of the iconic Suzuki K5 engine which now delivers a stronger mid-range. The 749cc liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine is capable of producing about 114 hp at 10,500 RPM and 81 Nm of torque at 9,000 RPM. This engine also comes with low RPM assist which bumps up the RPM automatically by a small amount in the case when the motorcycle is about to stall, making it a lot easier to ride in everyday traffic conditions. The unit comes paired with a 6-speed transmission.
Suzuki GSX-S750 from the back. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
As for design, the Suzuki GSX-S750 takes inspiration from its elder sibling - the Suzuki GSX-S1000. The design overall is sleek yet brawny and the motorcycle carries over the signature 'predator' headlamps as seen on the GSX-S1000. In terms of electronics, the Suzuki GSX-S750 comes with features like ABS as standard and a switchable three-stage traction control system.
Also Read: Ducati 959 Panigale Review: All the Superbike You Need
The motorcycle also gets Bridgestone tyres which were built for this specific model and the airbox has been tuned for a louder exhaust note despite adhering to the strict emission norms. Suspensions duties are handled by preload-adjustable KYB inverted forks at the front and there are twin 310mm discs with radially mounted Nissin callipers on offer as well.
The Suzuki GSX-S750 will be available in two colour options - Metallic Triton Blue and Candy Daring Red.
Suzuki GSX-S750 has been ridden on the track. Stay tuned for our first ride impressions. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
We have ridden the motorcycle at the Buddh International Circuit to see how it delivers on the expectations. Stay tuned for the first ride review.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
The Suzuki GSX-S750 is powered by a retuned version of the iconic Suzuki K5 engine which now delivers a stronger mid-range. The 749cc liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine is capable of producing about 114 hp at 10,500 RPM and 81 Nm of torque at 9,000 RPM. This engine also comes with low RPM assist which bumps up the RPM automatically by a small amount in the case when the motorcycle is about to stall, making it a lot easier to ride in everyday traffic conditions. The unit comes paired with a 6-speed transmission.
Suzuki GSX-S750 from the back. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
As for design, the Suzuki GSX-S750 takes inspiration from its elder sibling - the Suzuki GSX-S1000. The design overall is sleek yet brawny and the motorcycle carries over the signature 'predator' headlamps as seen on the GSX-S1000. In terms of electronics, the Suzuki GSX-S750 comes with features like ABS as standard and a switchable three-stage traction control system.
Also Read: Ducati 959 Panigale Review: All the Superbike You Need
The motorcycle also gets Bridgestone tyres which were built for this specific model and the airbox has been tuned for a louder exhaust note despite adhering to the strict emission norms. Suspensions duties are handled by preload-adjustable KYB inverted forks at the front and there are twin 310mm discs with radially mounted Nissin callipers on offer as well.
The Suzuki GSX-S750 will be available in two colour options - Metallic Triton Blue and Candy Daring Red.
Suzuki GSX-S750 has been ridden on the track. Stay tuned for our first ride impressions. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
We have ridden the motorcycle at the Buddh International Circuit to see how it delivers on the expectations. Stay tuned for the first ride review.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
-
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Gautam Gambhir Has Decided to Represent Delhi Daredevils for Free: Sources
- India's First 2018 Maserati Ghibli Luxury Sports Sedan Worth Rs 1.42 Crore Delivered in Delhi
- Anushka is Obsessed with Husband Virat's Wardrobe, Sports His T-Shirt Yet Again; See Pics
- IPL 2018: Kaul Reprimanded for Breach of Conduct Against Mumbai
- Olympic Gold Remains Ultimate Dream, Says Bajrang Punia After Dominant Show in Gold Coast