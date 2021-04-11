Japanese automobile manufacturer, Suzuki has announced the launch of the new version of its legendary Hayabusa superbike on social media channels. The Suzuki Hayabusa is going to be launched this month in India. While the company hasn't disclosed an exact launch date, fans are eagerly waiting to receive more information about the launch and the specifications of the upcoming Suzuki Hayabusa, which is now listed on the company's India website.

The Superbike has been mentioned under the ''Big Bikes'' section of the website, adjacent to the V-Strom 650 XT model of the company. While the company has not mentioned any details of the bike on the page, but it does say ''Coming soon".Superbike enthusiasts will have to wait for a few days more before the new model will be available in showrooms.

On the pricing front, the new 2021 model of the Hayabusa is expected to come with a price tag falling between Rs 17 lakh-20 lakh. The previous version of the Superbike was available at a price of Rs 13.75 lakh before its production was halted.

The new Suzuki Hayabusa sports an enhanced aerodynamic design as compared to the previous version offering more speed and stability. Some of the notable features that have been optimised for this model include a newly designed headlamp, dual exhausts, new dual-taillamp and a rear seat cowl.

The much-awaited bike is going to come with a 1340cc in-line 4-cylinder motor which aligns with the latest emission norms. The vehicle will churn out a maximum power of 187 hp at 9700 RPM and 150Nm of peak torque at 7000 RPM.

The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and will also feature a host of electronic features like traction control, engine brake control, cruise control, anti-lift control, bi-directional quick shift mechanism, Cornering ABS and much more.

