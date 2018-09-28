English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Suzuki Intruder 150 Special Edition Launched in India at Rs 1 Lakh
The Suzuki Intruder cruiser motorcycle was launched back in November 2017 and gets ABS as standard.
Suzuki Intruder SP. (Image: Suzuki)
Suzuki Motorcycle India has rolled out the ‘Special Edition’ of their cruiser motorcycle – Intruder and Intruder FI ahead of the festive season. The Intruder SP and Intruder FI SP editions are offered in Matte Black colour along with Candy Sanoma Red accent enhancing the appeal of the cruiser with a standard pillion backrest fitment. The SP variants will come equipped with Anti- Lock Brake System (ABS) and the Fuel Injection will offer a better riding experience.
Commenting on the launch of the special edition variant, Satoshi Uchida – Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We are happy to introduce the Special Edition ahead of the festive season which will lure the cruiser customers. With its head-turning design, luxurious appeal and sporty looks, Suzuki Intruder and Intruder FI variants are an apt fit for the people who want to stand out from the crowd. It’s for the people who navigate the challenges and ride it out with brotherhood.”
Suzuki Intruder SP. (Image: Suzuki)
The Intruder 150 comes equipped with features like a standard ABS, a fully-digital instrumentation, SEP engine. In the looks department, Suzuki says it carries forward the lineage of the legendary Intruder with flowing character lines, big-bike like shrouds, and a sharp twin exhaust that stands-out. It is low and long styling, with a long wheelbase and a low seat.
The new Intruder 150 SP edition is available in Metallic Matte Black /Candy Sanoma Red priced at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi); while Intruder 150 Fi SP is priced at Rs 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
