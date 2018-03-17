Suzuki Intruder 150 with Fuel Injection Launched in India for Rs 1.06 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has introduced advanced Fuel Injection (Fi) variant of it’s 150cc cruiser – Intruder for Rs 1,06,896 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Launched back in November 2017, Intruder now comes equipped with Suzuki Advanced Fuel Injection Technology with 6 sensors that calculate the optimum amount of fuel required for better combustion, and hence providing better throttle response at all RPMs.“Since it’s launch, the Intruder has received an overwhelming demand with close to 15000 units sold, overachieving our projected sales target by 25%. With a unique blend of premium appeal, coupled with futuristic features like ABS and now an efficient Fuel Injection technology, the INTRUDER is a premium offering in the cruiser segment, unlike any other” said Mr Sajeev Rajasekharan, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, SMIPL.In the looks department, the Intruder inherits design cues from the legendary Intruder with flowing character lines, big-bike like shrouds, and a distinctive twin exhaust. Its low and long styling with a long wheelbase, and a low seat provides it a better road presence.The new Intruder-Fi is available in two colours – Metallic Oort/Metallic Matt Black No 2, and Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Matt Titanium Silver.