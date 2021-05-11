Suzuki Jimny Five-Door Version to Launch Next Year; Here is Everything You Need to Know

Maruti Suzuki India, which had phased out its iconic Gypsy model in 2019, has been in the works to introduce its Suzuki Jimny version for the Indian market and other global markets. The much-hyped SUV from the company was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and there has been a lot of chatter around its launch ever since.

According to indiacarnews.com report,Suzuki will introduce the Jimny in a five-door Long Wheelbase (LWB) avatar in the Indian market, however, the company is yet to confirm the launch. Additionally, the automaker is constantly saying that Jimny is still under consideration; however, final details are yet to be locked.

Meanwhile, the company has already started testing the LWB version of the Jimny off-roader which was caught testing in Europe recently. That may be the reason for the carmaker to say that for the time being, they are focusing on expanding the supply of the three-door variant of the Jimny this year. Suzuki has started producing the Jimny in India for export markets. However, the 5-door Jimny will be introduced in July next year.

The 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be based on the Sierra, which will have a 300mm longer wheelbase, resulting in more space inside the cabin and more legroom. The Jimny five-door will measure 3,850mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,730mm in height. It will have a wheelbase of 2,550mm, a 300mm increase over the three-door variant which measures at 2,250mm and is 3,550mm overall length. The five-door will also have a 210mm additional ground clearance and will weigh 1,190kilograms, which is 100kgs higher than the three-door version.

Powering the five-door Jimny will be a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that also powers the three-door Jimny in select international markets. It is capable of producing 102 PS of max power and 130 Nm of peak torque. Gearbox options may include a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter automatic, however, further rumours cite that the manufacturer might add a turbocharger onto the engine to handle the additional weight. However, it remains to be seen if the made-in-India version sees the addition of the homegrown automaker’s smart hybrid fuel-saving tech.

The three-door Jimny costs 1,793,000 Yento 2,057,000 Yen (approx. Rs 12, 07,960.22 to Rs 13, 85,967.08), whereas the five-door variant is expected to have a bump of 300,000 Yen (approx. Rs 2,02,116.31) additionally.

