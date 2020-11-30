Suzuki Jimny Introduced in Mexico to Check the Market Response, Sold Out in Just 3 Days

Suzuki Jimny has made its debut in Mexican market. Interestingly within just three days the car got sold out for 2021. The Suzuki Jimny was first launched in the Japanese and European markets. The car did exceedingly well in both the markets. In fact in European countries, Suzuki Jimny was so much in demand that it had a waiting period of more than a year. Further, the car was put on hold due to the huge number of bookings.

The Japanese car maker had launched the Jimny in Mexico as complete built up. As a result, only 1000 units were imported for the year 2021. The idea was to see how the car performs in the Mexican market and then accordingly re-introduce the vehicle later on. But the lifestyle SUV got entirely sold out within 72 hours of being launched in the country. This in itself is a record. The deliveries of the all new Suzuki Jimny will commence from January 2021. From what is known till now, the deliveries of the car will be over by February 2021 or March 2021.

Meanwhile, the Indian market too is going to get the Suzuki Jimny soon. The version that will be made available here will be different from the rest as it will have five doors. This variant has been especially made for the Indian market. The vehicle was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 in a 3-door format. But since Maruti has now discontinued the Gypsy due to safety and emission norms, it will be bringing in Jimny as its replacement.

The Indian variant of the car will be equipped with a 1.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine that will produce 105 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed torque converter. As of now there are no details about the launch date of the vehicle.