Suzuki Jimny Global Launch Soon, Next Maruti Gypsy for India?
The Maruti Gypsy was the long-wheelbase version of the Suzuki Jimny and now, the latest generation of the Suzuki Jimny is set to be unveiled soon.
Suzuki Jimny. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram/suzukiinfluencer)
Remember the Maruti Gypsy? It was, actually, a long-wheelbase version of the second generation Suzuki Jimny that was produced between 1981 and 1998. Now, the third generation of the Suzuki Jimny could very well see the light of day next months as the mini-SUV could have its global unveil on July 5, 2018, in Japan. That’s not it, the Suzuki Jimny could also come with another variant called as the Suzuki Jimny Sierra.
There have even been some pictures of the Jimny which have surfaced online that are showcasing the car in production-ready form, hinting at an imminent launch.
As seen in the pictures, the Suzuki Jimny will be a two-door offering and will come with a classic design language. The front-end of the car will have a 5-slat, blacked-out grille which along with the circular headlights, circular fog lights and circular indicators give the car a retro and muscular feel. The front bumper gets a large air intake and it is, along with the outside rearview mirrors, blacked-out. The flared wheel arches further enhance the stance of the mini-SUV giving it the appearance of a larger SUV.
Suzuki Jimny interiors. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram/suzukiinfluencer)
The interiors, however, feel a lot modern as compared to the exteriors. The Suzuki Jimny will get steering-mounted controls, a digital multi-information display in the instrument cluster and rotary-style air-con controls along with toggle-like switches in the centre console – somewhat similar to what you have seen recently on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. The image of the interior also shows that the Jimny could come with an automatic gearbox option.
Given the fact that almost all new Suzuki, and Maruti Suzuki cars for that matter, come with a large touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, it won’t be wrong to assume that the Jimny will get the same as well. And the image of the interior does show that the dashboard will come with a top-mounted touchscreen infotainment system.
As far as speculations go, the Suzuki Jimny is expected to come with ladder frame construction, four-wheel drive and a low-range gearing as well to help it live up to its reputation of being a serious off-roader. The Jimny became iconic in the late 70s for being a proper off-road vehicle which also was easy to drive around in everyday city conditions as well, thanks to its small size.
And given how successful the Maruti Gypsy has been in India, and coupled with the compact-SUV demand that’s been on the rise in the Indian market, the Suzuki Jimny could very well be the rightful successor to the Maruti Gypsy in today’s time. Of course, it is still a ‘could be’ situation as we are yet to know the specifications and features of the Jimny in the coming time. Watch this space for updates.
