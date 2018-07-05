English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Suzuki Jimny Sierra Looks like a Baby Jeep Wrangler in Latest Spy Shots, Brochure Leaked
The Jimny Sierra gets muscular blacked out wheel arches, raised ground clearance, black bumper and black roof – all making the SUV look good.
Suzuki Jimny Sierra. (Image: CarDrive)
With no time left for the global unveil of the new 2019 fourth generation Suzuki Jimny SUV, more and more details and images are coming to the light in the form of spy shots and leaked details. In what seems to be a spy shot of the Suzuki Jimny Sierra standing at a dealership yard, the blue colored beefy looking SUV feels like a smaller version of the Jeep Wrangler SUV.
The Jimny Sierra gets muscular blacked out wheel arches, raised ground clearance, black bumper and black roof – all making the SUV look good. Apart from the images of the Sierra, brochure of the Jimny as a whole has also been leaked.
Only recently, the prices of the Jimny were also out. Shared on a Facebook page, the leaked brochure hands-out the complete price list of the Jimny SUV that starts JPY 1,458,000 (Rs 9.02 lakh) for the base model called the Jimny XG and going up to JPY 2,019,600 (Rs 12.49 lakh) for the top-end Jimny Sierra JC variant.
As per the brochure, the new-gen Suzuki Jimny will get 4WD as standard in all the variants and there will be a total of 10 trims to choose from, categorized in 5 variants. While the regular Jimny will be available in XG, XL, and XC variants, the Jimny Sierra is available in two variants - JL and JC.
The Jimny for Japan comes with a 660cc, three-cylinder petrol engine, while the Jimny Sierra has a larger engine. Both the engines get either a 5 speed manual or a 4 speed automatic gearbox as an option. It's clear that the new Jimny will stay true to more than two decades of tradition of being a rugged, compact, capable and affordable SUV.
2019 Suzuki Jimny interior. (Image: Suzuki)
On the inside there's plenty of similarity with the current model, but there will be at least one or two very important changes. Amid the refreshed switchgear and new instruments housed in retro, boxy binnacles, there will now be a touchscreen infotainment system sitting on top of a new center console.
On the outside, the Suzuki Jimny will be a three-door offering and will come with a classic design language. The front-end of the car will have a 5-slat, blacked-out grille, which along with the circular headlights, circular fog lights and circular indicators give the car a retro and muscular feel. The front bumper gets a large air intake and it is, along with the outside rearview mirrors, blacked-out.
