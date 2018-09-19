The Suzuki Jimny is undoubtedly one of the most talked about cars of the year 2018 and there have been numerous speculations as to when the compact SUV will make its way to India. Meanwhile, safety watchdog Euro NCAP has put the Suzuki Jimny through its crash test and has awarded the car three out of five stars in terms of safety.The Euro NCAP performs a series of tests including a frontal impact test in which the car impacts a rigid barrier, an offset frontal impact test wherein 40% of the width of the car is striking a deformable barrier, a pole test in which the tested car is propelled sideways into a rigid pole and a side impact test under which a mobile deformable barrier impacts the driver's door.A series of pedestrian tests are also conducted with different impactors, adult and child head form, lower and upper leg form and whiplash tests are performed on a sled. Active safety is tested based on the car’s equipment: autonomous emergency braking systems (car to car, with a pedestrian and a cyclist target), lane support and speed assist technologies and seatbelt reminders.Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General of Euro NCAP said, “Overall, these latest results demonstrate that as Euro NCAP’s test protocols evolve and become more demanding, a 5-star rating remains achievable although challenging objective for the auto industry.“It is particularly positive and welcome that manufacturers are performing well in the assessment of vulnerable road user protection systems such as AEB for cyclists. Euro NCAP has now tested 6 models which feature this life-saving technology. These driver assistance systems are the building blocks for potential automation in the future. Importantly they offer tangible safety benefits today.”One of the reasons as to why the Suzuki Jimny has been talked about so much in India is because it, in a way, is the successor to the iconic Maruti Gypsy. That’s not it, the Suzuki Jimny also has a resemblance to the Jeep thanks to the butch yet compact design of the car.The Suzuki Jimny for Japan comes with a 660cc, three-cylinder petrol engine, while the Jimny Sierra has a larger engine. Both these engines get either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox as an option. As for the price, the Jimny starts at JPY 1,458,000 (Rs 9.02 lakh) for the base model called the Jimny XG and going up to JPY 2,019,600 (Rs 12.49 lakh) for the top-end Jimny Sierra JC variant. For those wondering, the Sierra version is the more muscular version of the regular Jimny.While the regular Jimny will be available in XG, XL, and XC variants, the Jimny Sierra is available in two variants - JL and JC.The car has been officially revealed for the European market and while there has been no official confirmation of the car making its way to India, it is expected to be launched in the coming years.And with a safety rating of three stars out of five, the Suzuki Jimny is sure to have the internet up in buzz once again with everyone talking about it. However, it is interesting to note that the Tata Nexon – which competes in the same price bracket as the expected Suzuki Jimny – recently received a safety rating of four out five stars, as per the tests conducted by Global NCAP.