Suzuki Jimny SUV Modified to Look Like Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon - See Pics
The Jimny gets large fender flares to swallow upgraded wheels and tyres as a whole, while the grille is new, and the front fascia is a smaller version worn by the tuner's G63.
Modified Suzuki Jimny with Mercedes-AMG G63. (Image: Liberty walk LB Performance)
Suzuki Jimny was undoubtedly one of the biggest launch of 2018 and despite being available only in few markets as of now, the car has gathered a huge number of fan following worldwide. Since it was first unveiled, many renderings and concepts can be seen surfacing online and one such example is created by an independent customizer, Liberty Walk. The customizer is known for creating some pretty outrageous body kits and this time around they have taken their cause to Suzuki Jimny and converted it into something unrecognizable. The Suzuki Jimny’s square body makes a perfect case for the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, which has a similar body shape, albeit in a larger proportion. This is exactly why Liberty Walk has added a widebody kit to Jimny making it look like a G-Wagon, and some actual good work it is!
Modified Suzuki Jimny with Mercedes-AMG G63. (Image: Liberty walk LB Performance)
The Jimny gets large fender flares to swallow upgraded wheels and tyres as a whole, while the grille is new, and the front fascia is a smaller version worn by the tuner's G63. The hood has a carbon-fiber treatment, and the roof gets the visor. You also get a glimpse of side-exit exhaust under the running board.
Modified Suzuki Jimny with Mercedes-AMG G63. (Image: Liberty walk LB Performance)
At the back, the modified Suzuki Jimny gets roof-mounted wing, tail lamps and spare wheel cover identical to the G63. If you look from the side, the Jimny also gets same light bar on the roof, wheels and wheel arches. The changes on the mini off-roader are only limited to exteriors only, under the hood it is still powered by by a 1.5-litre engine that produces 101 PS of power and peak torque of 130 Nm.
Modified Suzuki Jimny with Mercedes-AMG G63. (Image: Liberty walk LB Performance)
Modified Suzuki Jimny with Mercedes-AMG G63. (Image: Liberty walk LB Performance)
