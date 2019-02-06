Suzuki Jimny vs Toyota Fortuner SUV Off-Road Battle - Watch Video

The new Suzuki Jimny has to be one of the most talked about cars since it was first launched because of the fun factor it promises being a compact SUV which can go off-road. The perception of it being capable off-roader was based on the specifications that the Jimny comes with but now, the mini-SUV has been recorded tackling a set of challenging off-road obstacles along with the previous generation Toyota Fortuner, and by the looks of it, the Jimny is indeed not afraid of showing off its skills against the massive Fortuner. You can watch the video below.Both the cars took the same off-road trails to reach the top of the mountain. The tyre pressure of both the cars was reduced first for better grip on the trail. The Toyota Fortuner used in the video is the previous generation model that was sold globally and the Suzuki Jimny used to go through the track in the video is the Sierra model which gets more rugged body panels and a much powerful engine.Although, the Suzuki Jimny is priced much lower than the old-gen Fortuner and it also gets a smaller engine but it still managed to perform better than the Fortuner on the off-road trail. The reason Jimny managed to pull-off this so easily is the weight. The Suzuki Jimny is very light as compared to the Toyota Fortuner which is proper 7-seater. When it comes to off-roading light vehicles always gets the advantage as they can maintain the speed and they don’t get stuck that easily.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.