English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Suzuki Motor Corp Suffers Record 2-Year Low Profit As Indian Car Sales Slump
Sales in India, which accounts for roughly half of the automaker's total global sales, inched up slightly to 406,000 from 401,000 as sales growth slowed.
Suzuki logo. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Suzuki Motor Corp booked a 33 percent drop in quarterly profit as a depreciating rupee and higher selling costs mixed with sluggish sales growth in top market India to drive earnings to a two-year low. Japan's fourth-biggest automaker on Tuesday posted operating profit of 58.0 billion yen ($528.09 million) for October-December, its lowest since December 2016 and down sharply from 86.96 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.
The result compared with the 82.59 billion yen median of 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. Suzuki posted a slide in profit for the second consecutive quarter, putting the automaker on track to snap a three-year run of record-high annual profit. Softer profit could impact the firm's ability to invest in new technologies such as self-driving cars and electric vehicles to stay competitive against global rivals.
Suzuki nevertheless its full-year operating profit forecast at 350 billion yen, down 6.4 percent from a record last year. Weakness in emerging market currencies, including the Indian and Pakistan rupees were key factors in the profit slide, the automaker said. A depreciating Indian rupee alone has knocked 15.5 billion yen from Suzuki's April-December profit.
The automaker's global vehicle sales totalled 780,000 units from 787,000 a year prior. Sales in India, which accounts for roughly half of the automaker's total global sales, inched up slightly to 406,000 from 401,000 as sales growth slowed.
Suzuki, maker of the popular Swift subcompact and Baleno compact hatchback, has been posting record annual sales in India, where it dominates the market through its majority stake in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Around half of all passenger cars sold in India fall under the Suzuki brand, but higher commodity prices and a weakening rupee have dented demand for cars in the past few months. While sales have slowed across the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki has been increasing its vehicle prices to mitigate the impact of rising raw material costs.
The automaker now expects to sell 3.33 million vehicles globally, down slightly from a previous forecast for 3.34 million.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The result compared with the 82.59 billion yen median of 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. Suzuki posted a slide in profit for the second consecutive quarter, putting the automaker on track to snap a three-year run of record-high annual profit. Softer profit could impact the firm's ability to invest in new technologies such as self-driving cars and electric vehicles to stay competitive against global rivals.
Suzuki nevertheless its full-year operating profit forecast at 350 billion yen, down 6.4 percent from a record last year. Weakness in emerging market currencies, including the Indian and Pakistan rupees were key factors in the profit slide, the automaker said. A depreciating Indian rupee alone has knocked 15.5 billion yen from Suzuki's April-December profit.
The automaker's global vehicle sales totalled 780,000 units from 787,000 a year prior. Sales in India, which accounts for roughly half of the automaker's total global sales, inched up slightly to 406,000 from 401,000 as sales growth slowed.
Suzuki, maker of the popular Swift subcompact and Baleno compact hatchback, has been posting record annual sales in India, where it dominates the market through its majority stake in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Around half of all passenger cars sold in India fall under the Suzuki brand, but higher commodity prices and a weakening rupee have dented demand for cars in the past few months. While sales have slowed across the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki has been increasing its vehicle prices to mitigate the impact of rising raw material costs.
The automaker now expects to sell 3.33 million vehicles globally, down slightly from a previous forecast for 3.34 million.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Friday 25 January , 2019 Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Should Buy Netflix, Says JPMorgan, But Does it Even Make Sense?
- Ranveer Singh Proves that He is the Biggest Nutella Fan Ever, See Pics
- New Car Discounts in February 2019 Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh – Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and More
- Amitabh Bachchan's Gesture Towards a Journalist Injured in Kashmir is Winning Praises
- New TRAI Rules For Cable And DTH Have Made TV Subscriptions More Expensive For Users: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results