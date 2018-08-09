English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Suzuki Motor, Mazda and Yamaha Admit to Falsifying Emissions Data
The companies came forward after the ministry last month ordered 23 auto and motorbike companies to conduct in-house probes.
Suzuki logo. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Japan's Suzuki Motor, Mazda and Yamaha have admitted using false emissions data for some vehicles, the transport ministry said in a statement, in the latest product quality scandal to hit the country's auto sector. The companies came forward after the ministry last month ordered 23 auto and motorbike companies to conduct in-house probes after it emerged Nissan and Subaru had cheated on fuel economy and emissions data.
All three reported "inappropriate handling" of vehicle inspections, the ministry said. They said incomplete emissions tests were done on some of its vehicles, but its officials certified the results as though the tests had been administered properly. Suzuki admitted improper inspections on 6,401 vehicles, or nearly half of those subject to sample checking, between 2012 and 2018.
Mazda said it 72 vehicles or 3.8 percent of those in its sample were affected, while Yamaha put the figure at 2.1 percent of its motorbike sample. The ministry said it would "examine their reports and take strict measures if necessary". It said most of the 20 other companies asked to examine their data had reported no misconduct, while several others were still investigating.
The admissions are the latest in a string of scandals involving data falsification and testing standard breaches in Japan's key auto sector. In July, Nissan admitted data on exhaust emissions and fuel economy had been "altered" for some of its vehicles, and last year the firm was forced to recall more than a million vehicles after admitting staff without proper authorisation had carried out some inspections.
Also Watch
All three reported "inappropriate handling" of vehicle inspections, the ministry said. They said incomplete emissions tests were done on some of its vehicles, but its officials certified the results as though the tests had been administered properly. Suzuki admitted improper inspections on 6,401 vehicles, or nearly half of those subject to sample checking, between 2012 and 2018.
Mazda said it 72 vehicles or 3.8 percent of those in its sample were affected, while Yamaha put the figure at 2.1 percent of its motorbike sample. The ministry said it would "examine their reports and take strict measures if necessary". It said most of the 20 other companies asked to examine their data had reported no misconduct, while several others were still investigating.
The admissions are the latest in a string of scandals involving data falsification and testing standard breaches in Japan's key auto sector. In July, Nissan admitted data on exhaust emissions and fuel economy had been "altered" for some of its vehicles, and last year the firm was forced to recall more than a million vehicles after admitting staff without proper authorisation had carried out some inspections.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Vivo Freedom Carnival Sale, Day 3: How to Get Vivo Nex And V9 Priced at Rs 44990 For Rs 1947
- All-New Suzuki Jimny Vs Jeep Compass: Compact SUV Spec Comparison 2018 - Specs, Price and Features
- Manmarziyaan Trailer: Despite Vicky Kaushal-Taapsee Pannu's Hot Chemistry, Abhishek Bachchan Stands Out
- A Groom Stopped His Wedding and Turned into a Superhero
- Pradhan: Ishant Sharma, the Lizard That Adapted to Survive a Hurricane
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...