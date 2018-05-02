English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Suzuki Motorcycle India April Sales up by 43.8% at 36,307 Units
With the growing product portfolio, Suzuki Motorcycle India has also expanded its presence nationally to 1057 touch-points, and 512 dealerships.
Suzuki GSX-S750. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of one of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan has made a flying start to the FY 2018-19. Carrying forward the momentum from a record-breaking FY 2017-18, Suzuki Motorcycle India clocked 52237 units in the domestic market, at a Y-O-Y growth of 43.8% over the 36307 units clocked in April 2017.
Mr. Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “After recording our most-successful financial year ever in FY 2017-18, it was extremely important for us to sustain this momentum into the new-year as well. We have made a record-breaking start to FY 2018-19 with 43.8% growth in April. Buoyed by this positive start, our outlook remains optimistic in pursuit of 7 lac unit sales domestically, in this financial year. Standing true to our commitment of launching new products every year, we have already launched the ‘Apex Predator – GSX-S750’ in India as a CKD unit, to a fantastic initial response. Strategic associations like the partnership with Delhi Daredevils during the ongoing IPL season has increased the brand’s visibility. The upcoming fiscal year promises to be bigger and better for Suzuki Motorcycle India.”
Overall, Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded an overall sale of 58577 units (Domestic + Exports), which represents a Y-O-Y growth of 33.6%. The recently launched GSX-S750 is the second CKD motorcycle from Suzuki Motorcycle India’s stable after Hayabusa. It is priced at Rz 7,45,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
