Suzuki Motorcycle India Contributes Rs 1 Crore to PM Relief Fund for Kerala Floods

Suzuki Motorcycle India, a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan has contributed Rs 1 Crore to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “In this difficult time, we stand with people of Kerala and extend our full support to bring normalcy in the state. We wish for a speedy recovery of the state and hope for improvement of affected people.”Suzuki Motorcycle has also announced a 10-day special service camp from August 30 to September 8 across its network in Kerala. Each flood affected vehicle reported at any Suzuki dealership or authorised service centre in the state will be inspected for damages and brought to a road-worthy condition.The company networks will also check and rectify the vehicle without charging any labour costs to customers. Engine oil and filter will be replaced in affected vehicles as free of cost to customers as well. In case major damage has been caused to the vehicle due to waterlogging, the Suzuki network representatives will assist customers with the insurance claim formalities as well.Furthermore, if the insurance does not cover the damage to a vehicle, customers shall be offered a special discount on parts. As an advisory, Suzuki Motorcycles has also requested customers not to start their vehicle if they suspect water would could have entered the engine due to vehicle being submerged in water. For any further queries, customers can call on SMIPL toll-free number - 1800-121-7996.