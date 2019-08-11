Suzuki Motorcycle India Donates Rs 20 Lakh Towards Flood Affected Areas in India
The flood situation in the southern and western states continued to remain grim on Saturday with Kerala and Karnataka being the worst hit.
Image for representation.
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), has contributed Rs 20 lakh to Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the flood-affected regions of India.
While the situation worsens due to torrential rains and subsequent floods in many parts of the country, auto manufacturers have donated a fair amount of money to help the people in need. Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki donated Rs 1 crore towards the same relief fund. Before that Volkswagen India extended service support to all its customers in light of the widespread adversaries in the country.
The flood situation in the southern and western states continued to remain grim on Saturday with Kerala and Karnataka being the worst hit. Eighty-five people have so far lost their lives in both states while over four lakh people were evacuated in Maharashtra.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a tweet that 57 lives have been lost. "There are now 1,318 flood relief camps operating across the state. These camps host 1,65,519 persons from 46,400 families," he said, adding that 80 landslides had occurred in eight districts in the last three days.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The Best Affordable Flagship On The Market
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonakshi Sinha Knocks Over Akshay Kumar from His Chair During Mission Mangal Promotions
- Raina Undergoes Knee Surgery, Set to Miss Parts of Domestic Season
- Kia Seltos SUV First Drive Review – Setting New Benchmarks in India
- Amazon Freedom Sale: This Samsung 55-inch 4K TV For Rs 59,999 is a Super Deal
- India vs West Indies: West Indies Resist Sentimental Gayle Test Recall