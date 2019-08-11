Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Suzuki Motorcycle India Donates Rs 20 Lakh Towards Flood Affected Areas in India

The flood situation in the southern and western states continued to remain grim on Saturday with Kerala and Karnataka being the worst hit.

News18.com

Updated:August 11, 2019, 9:55 AM IST
Suzuki Motorcycle India Donates Rs 20 Lakh Towards Flood Affected Areas in India
Image for representation.
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), has contributed Rs 20 lakh to Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the flood-affected regions of India.

While the situation worsens due to torrential rains and subsequent floods in many parts of the country, auto manufacturers have donated a fair amount of money to help the people in need. Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki donated Rs 1 crore towards the same relief fund. Before that Volkswagen India extended service support to all its customers in light of the widespread adversaries in the country.

The flood situation in the southern and western states continued to remain grim on Saturday with Kerala and Karnataka being the worst hit. Eighty-five people have so far lost their lives in both states while over four lakh people were evacuated in Maharashtra.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a tweet that 57 lives have been lost. "There are now 1,318 flood relief camps operating across the state. These camps host 1,65,519 persons from 46,400 families," he said, adding that 80 landslides had occurred in eight districts in the last three days.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
