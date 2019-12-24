Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Suzuki Motorcycle India Launches BS-VI Compliant Access 125

The Access 125, which is Suzuki Motorcycle India’s top-selling scooter, is the first BS-VI compliant product that will be rolled out from January 2020 onwards.

News18.com

December 24, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
Suzuki Motorcycle India Launches BS-VI Compliant Access 125
Suzuki Motorcycles India's BS-VI compliant Access 125 (Image: Suzuki Motorcycles India)

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, announced its transition from BS-4 to BS-6 products from January 2020. Suzuki Motorcycle India’s top-selling scooter, Access 125, will be the first product to be rolled out as part of the new emission norms from Suzuki Motorcycle India’s portfolio. The All-New Suzuki Access 125 will come with new key features including Eco Assist illumination, Fuel Injection engine, External fuel filling lid and LED headlamp. Powered by Suzuki Eco Performance Technology, the updated BS-6 engine will deliver 8.7ps at 6750rpm, 10Nm at 5500rpm offering top-class power performance at low fuel consumption.

The Eco Assist illumination feature helps the rider to get optimum throttle usage. Greenlight indicates that the riding patterns are compatible with fuel-efficient riding. The advanced Fuel Injection engine technology provides smooth power delivery, thus offering optimum combustion efficiency in different riding conditions. It also helps in easy start-up even in cold conditions. External fuel filling lid provides the ease of refuelling without opening the seat. The new super bright LED headlamp will help enhance night visibility for a stress-free ride. Offering a good balance on the road, the scooter is also equipped with Combined Brake System (CBS), which enables to operate both brakes only by the left lever.

Commenting on the upcoming product, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said: “We are thrilled to announce our first BS-6 product way ahead of the regulation enforcement deadline of 1st April. For more than a decade now, Suzuki Access 125 has been among the segment’s top-selling scooter known for its performance and popular tagline as ‘Kam Peeta Hai’ and has enjoyed immense love and support from the customers in the country. We are confident that the All-New BS-6 compliant Access 125 will be adored even more by Indian consumers. The All-New Access 125 comes loaded with new features which will further enhance the over-all riding experience for the customers.”

Offering comfort as a necessity, the All-New Suzuki Access 125 will have a long seat, enlarged floorboard larger under-seat storage and easy start system. Furthermore, the scooter is designed to offer premium look with its rich bodywork, stylish edgy lines, LED tail lamp and chrome plate finish. Additionally, the new Special Edition model will offer standard USB DC socket for charging mobile phones on the go. All-new Suzuki Access 125 BS-VI will be launched in India soon.

Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
