Suzuki Motorcycle India Launches Online Buying Platform, Will Provide Doorstep Delivery

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has launched ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’ program which is a doorstep sales and after-sales service platform meant to ensure the meeting of customer demand, during and post Covid-19 lockdown. The program will be integrated within SMIPL’s official website and will enable customers to buy, test-ride and opt for after-sales services at the click of a button.

Within this program, the customers will also be allowed to book Suzuki two-wheeler product through a toll-free number along with an option of connecting the call to the nearest dealership in case the customer wants to visit the dealership.

Suzuki at your doorstep program will be expanded across over 112 Indian cities. Purchasing a Suzuki two-wheeler through the program will be a simplified 5-step process involving booking of desired Suzuki product, followed by colour selection, then location and dealer selection, choosing the payment mode and finally choosing the date and time.

Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd said, “We are pleased to introduce ‘Suzuki at your doorstep’ program that enables customers to purchase their desired two-wheeler as per their convenience through their mobile phones and laptops. The online booking, doorstep delivery and service of Suzuki vehicles have been introduced keeping the safety and wellbeing of our customers and employees at the core of the initiative. With our online sales solution, we look forward to bring in positivity in the two-wheeler segment and the overall industry post Covid-19.”

Customers can book a product of their choice by paying the booking amount and full payment of the ex-showroom price. The payment will be made through an online gateway and the invoice detail will be shared with the customer and respective dealer emphasizing on the government prescribed preventive measure. Additionally, test-rides vehicles will be properly sanitized to ensure everyone’s safety and limit human contact.

Also, there will be after-sales services with doorstep assistance to fix minor faults or for regular servicing excluding washing. Additionally, customers within a 5 km radius of the dealership can avail doorstep vehicle pick up and drop or can visit the dealership with prior appointment to ensure social distancing.

Also Watch:

