Suzuki Motorcycle India Sales up 23% in March
In 2017-18 financial year, the company registered a growth of 43 percent in the domestic market with the highest ever sale of 5,01,226 units.
New 2018 Suzuki Gixxer SF 150. (Photo: Suzuki Motorcycles)
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) reported 23.2 percent increase in sales in March at 51,858 units.
In 2017-18 financial year, the company registered a growth of 43 percent in the domestic market with the highest ever sale of 5,01,226 units, SMIPL said in a statement.
In 2016-17, the company had sold 3,50,496 units, it added.
The company had set a target of crossing 5 lakh units in total sales (domestic and exports) in 2017-18, it added.
SMIPL's overall cumulative sales for 2017-18, including exports, stood at 5,74,787 units, an increase of 36 percent over the last year, the statement said.
"We have taken the first step successfully towards our objective of achieving 10,00,000 unit sales in 2019-20," Executive VP Sajeev Rajasekharan said.
Stating that SMIPL has a well-rounded portfolio of premium scooters and motorcycles, he said,"the upcoming financial year promises to be even bigger and better, and we are looking forward to it with great optimism."
The company will continue to pursue network expansion in regions where there is an existing or a potential demand for premium two-wheelers, he said.
