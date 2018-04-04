English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Suzuki Motorcycle India Sales up 23% in March

In 2017-18 financial year, the company registered a growth of 43 percent in the domestic market with the highest ever sale of 5,01,226 units.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2018, 3:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Suzuki Motorcycle India Sales up 23% in March
New 2018 Suzuki Gixxer SF 150. (Photo: Suzuki Motorcycles)
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) reported 23.2 percent increase in sales in March at 51,858 units.

In 2017-18 financial year, the company registered a growth of 43 percent in the domestic market with the highest ever sale of 5,01,226 units, SMIPL said in a statement.

In 2016-17, the company had sold 3,50,496 units, it added.

The company had set a target of crossing 5 lakh units in total sales (domestic and exports) in 2017-18, it added.

SMIPL's overall cumulative sales for 2017-18, including exports, stood at 5,74,787 units, an increase of 36 percent over the last year, the statement said.

"We have taken the first step successfully towards our objective of achieving 10,00,000 unit sales in 2019-20," Executive VP Sajeev Rajasekharan said.

Stating that SMIPL has a well-rounded portfolio of premium scooters and motorcycles, he said,"the upcoming financial year promises to be even bigger and better, and we are looking forward to it with great optimism."

The company will continue to pursue network expansion in regions where there is an existing or a potential demand for premium two-wheelers, he said.

Also Watch: Kymco Ionex Electric Scooter Solution First Look | Cars18

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study

Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study

Recommended For You